As most of the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, we look at the countries that have not reported coronavirus cases so far.

There are over 3 million cases so far with over 225,000 deaths so far as a result of the pandemic.

While the disease, which started in Asia may have passed its peak in the area, the number of cases and deaths are increasing across a number of countries.

All countries in North America and the Middle East have had at least one COVID-19 case and in total there is believed to have been a death from Covid-19 in at least 166 countries across the world.

These are the 15 countries without a case of Covid-19 reported.

North Korea

Comoros

Lesotho

Samoa

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Kiribati

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Palau

Tonga

Micrnesia

Solomon Islands

Nauru

Marshall Islands

However, it is worth stressing that these are reported cases and does not mean that the disease has not spread there. North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases, but it borders China, Russia and South Korea, which have all reported high levels of infection. However, due to the secretive nature of the country, it is difficult to know exactly what is going on inside.

Many of the countries without a case of infection are small hard-to-reach countries such as Nauru, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands.