The funeral for an NHS worker who died from suspected coronavirus has taken place today.

Jane Murphy, who spent more than 30 years caring for others in the NHS, made the final journey from her home in Mayfield before briefly stopping outside the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Dozens of her heartbroken colleagues, who worked in the A&E department, gathered at a safe distance to say one final goodbye to ‘Ma Murphy’.

73-year-old great-grandmother Jane, who was joined by her sons Stephen, 50, and Brian, 53, was then taken to Mortonhall Crematorium for the funeral service.

Previously speaking about his mum, who worked as a clinical support worker, Stephen said: “She was a straight talker and she would tell you how it is.

“She’d stand there with her hands in her pockets, just looking at you and then she would come out with a comment. People knew she was going to say something to them.

“She worked in health care for over 30 years.

“She started off as a domestic in the old Royal Infirmary then she became an auxiliary nurse and then transferred into a clinical support worker.

“She’s a hard worker, she’s worked all her life. She has lots of friends, she’s constantly going out with her pals and she loved to go on holidays with them.

“The amount of people that we got up to say cheerio to her was just amazing.

“She never retired because she loves being active, she loves her work even though she moans about it, she couldn’t do anything without it.”