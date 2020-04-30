NICOLA Sturgeon has indicated there will be no easing of the coronavirus lockdown next week, paving the way for the current restrictions to continue for some weeks to come.

The First Minister said she would be "very surprised" if the current rules are substantially changed on May 7, the next date for reviewing the shutdown.

But she urged people to "keep focused" on the light at the end of the tunnel.

Ms Sturgeon said concessionary travel on public transport increased by "almost one sixth" last week, suggesting older people are taking more trips, while traffic on major roads has risen this week by about 5 per cent compared to last week.

Meanwhile, traffic on town and city roads has been 10 per cent higher than the week before.

The figures suggest people are beginning to flout the lockdown.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said it "may very well be too early, even this time next week, in any meaningful way to safely lift any of the current restrictions".

She said the transmission of the virus in the community has been reduced "very significantly" as a result of the lockdown, although it remains higher in settings such as care homes.

But she said lifting restrictions too soon risks causing the virus to spread again.

Ms Sturgeon pointed to Germany, where transmission rates are rising following an easing of lockdown rules.

She said: "The point I'm making to you today is not an easy one, but it is an essential one.

"The progress we have made is real and is significant, but it is still very fragile.

"The margins we have for ensuring that the virus doesn't take off again are really, really tight.

"That means we must be very cautious at this stage, and it's why it is so important that everyone sticks with restrictions."

She said Scots have been "absolutely superb" at doing that in recent weeks, adding: "You are the reason that the NHS has not been overwhelmed, as I really feared a few weeks ago that it might be."

Ms Sturgeon said the restrictions are tough for everyone, but are particularly tough for certain groups, such as those with children or who do not have gardens.

She said: "I can't stand here anything that makes this less awful for people, but I can and I must persuade you with everything I've got of why it's necessary – and that's what I will keep doing."

The First Minister said any easing of restrictions will be "very gradual and very phased".

She said she did not intend to tighten restrictions, but could not rule out introducing tougher measures if necessary.

She said: "That will become necessary only if we start, all of us, going back the way and allow the virus to run out of control.

"The more we stick with what is here just now, we reduce the likelihood of more restrictions in future, and actually – I know it doesn't feel like it right now – we will accelerate the point at which we can start easing these restrictions."

Ms Sturgeon stressed there is light at the end of the tunnel, adding: "What I'm saying is, if we ease up prematurely, the risk we take is that we extinguish that light and it become very difficult to see it again, because we will go backwards.

"If we stick with it, the light becomes brighter with every day that passes."

She added: "Please, please don't take from what I'm saying that I don't think there's any light there.

"Keep focused on that light and don't let it go out, is what I'm saying.

"We'll take the final decisions next week. I'm being frank with people, right now i would be very surprised if there's any substantial easing up next week.

"With every day we stick with this, we hasten the day when i can stand up here and give you much better news."

She continued: "My message really is keep your eyes on that light and don't let it go out."