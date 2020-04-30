HOLYROOD is ramping up its ability to work online during the coronavirus lockdown amid “frustration” among MSPs that they are being denied a voice.

The parliament plans to integrate remote working into all its business by mid-May, allowing MSPs to speak and vote in the chamber and committees from their homes of offices.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the move to a fully “hybrid” parliament recognised they were frustrated at the difficulty in raising issues from constituents.

He said he also wanted to protect MSPs who were “at risk” of the virus and who could be forced to remain in lockdown for a long time.

At present, up to 79 of the parliament’s 129 MSPs meet in the chamber on a Tuesday, with First Minister’s Questions brought forward from its usual Thursday slot.

Some committees are also meeting online on a less frequent basis.

Under the new changes, the parliament will support up to 16 meetings, chamber and committee combined, across four days a week.

FMQs will be held on Wednesdays and be extended from 45 minutes to an hour in order to allow more MSPs to participate.

Overall, the hybrid parliament will enable all MSPs, whether present in person or online, will be able to speak in debates and vote remotely in every aspect of Holyrood’s work.

In an email to MSPs, Mr Macintosh: “You know just how devastating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been on the people we represent and the many ways we have all had to adjust and adapt over recent weeks.

“Everyone’s mailbox will have been inundated with constituents sharing their fears and anxieties and in some cases, their grief and these are stories you rightly want to highlight in Parliament and prompt questions you want to raise.

“I fully recognise your frustration when there are insufficient opportunities to do so and I wanted to assure you that addressing your needs is at the heart of my thinking.

“We are conscious of avoiding any undue risk to our colleagues and staff, but have applied ourselves with alacrity, introducing new and innovative ways to enable the Parliament to continue to function and scrutinise the Government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Mr Macintosh said the first full virtual meeting of the Scottish Parliament should take place next Thursday, if MSPs agreed.

He said he hoped to test a hybrid session in the week starting May 11, with a view to it becoming fully operational the following week.