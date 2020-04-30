THE SCOTTISH Government believes a universal basic income could help support “people that have been failed” by the system during the Covid-19 economic shutdown.

The SNP and the Scottish Greens have called in the past for a citizens basic income to be introduced - but it cannot happen without the support of the UK Government, which remains opposed to the idea.

Scottish Social Security Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, told MSPs that as we emerge from the lockdown, it would be an ideal opportunity to “reset” the system, but warned it is “impossible” to introduce the concept with the continued resistance of Westminster.

SNP MSP Keith Brown told Holyrood’s social security committee that the economic recovery would be “best served by putting money into peoples’ pockets” in a bid to “make sure that those most likely to be hit hardest have a degree of social security”.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Universal Credit payments 'should increase' amid housing costs fears

He added: “Would it not be a once in a generation opportunity to completely recast and simplify the social security system itself?”

Ms Somerville pointed to the economic climate as potentially being a turning point for Westminster’s attitude to the radical policy.

She said: “This crisis has once again highlighted where there are flaws and there are gaps in our current UK social security system. One answer to that, and it’s a tempting answer, is this universal basic income.

“It’s unfortunate that the UK Government doesn’t seem convinced by that argument at the moment.”

The Cabinet Secretary stressed that the “extreme pressure” the DWP is under in processing a surge in Universal Credit applications, justifies a need to investigate “where there are gaps in the welfare system and where there are people that have been failed” during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon: Basic income case 'strengthened immeasurably' by pandemic

She added: “It’s perhaps a time to look at that and reset it.”

Ms Somerville said the Scottish Government will continue to put pressure on the UK Government to open up to the idea of a universal basic income.

She said: “I do think that the fact we have had to face this pandemic and we have seen the gaps and the challenges of the welfare system being able to cope with it does absolutely show that things do need to be reset, lessons do need to be learned and I think a universal basic income is one of those lessons that could be learned.

“We are very determined to press that case with the UK Government in a positive fashion, showing them the positives that can come out of it - not just for the people that are taking part in it, but also the positive impact it would have on the economy and society in general.”

A new paper from the Citizen’s Basic Income Trust and the London School of Economics proposes a basic income floor for all as a way of responding to the economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report, published by Labour affiliated pressure group, Compass, suggests that a universal basic income could be provided as an emergency one-off payment, a “recovery” basic income as a temporary measure or a “permanent” scheme - passed on after a recovery scheme.

Scottish Greens social security spokesperson, Alison Johnstone, said: “The UK’s welfare system has been proven to be full of holes during this crisis, so it’s no wonder that more and more people are realising the value of a basic income for all. It’s an idea that’s time has come.

“The Scottish Greens have explored the notion of a universal basic income for many years. While I think we can be bolder than bolting on an income floor to existing systems, I welcome this report as part of a positive discussion and the wider direction of travel towards a proper safety net which guarantees a basic income for all.”