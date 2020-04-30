NHS staff from NHS Glasgow and Greater Clyde have paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

Doctors and nurses gathered to sing Happy Birthday to the fund-raising legend, who has now as now raised £30 million for the NHS.

The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his milestone with a fundraising target of £1,000.

But his determination captured the public imagination and at around 9.20am on Thursday, an hour after the RAF staged a flypast in his honour, he reached £30 million raised for NHS charities.

He has received thousands of cards from well-wishers, including the Queen, and got a birthday message from the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Captain Tom said: “Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming.”

To mark his century he was made an honorary colonel and there were two military flypasts over his village – the first of a Spitfire and a Hurricane, and the second of a Wildcat and an Apache helicopter.

He has been sent more than 140,000 birthday cards, including a signed card from the Queen, and was sent a message by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson said: “Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say ‘We wish you a very happy 100th birthday’.

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation.”

Captain Tom, who is a cricket fan, has also been made an honorary member of the England cricket team.

He began his challenge to thank NHS staff who helped him after he was treated for a broken hip, and he thanked the public for their “very overwhelming” generosity.

“People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it’s actually what you have done for me which is remarkable.

“I felt a little frustrated and disappointed after I broke my hip and it knocked my confidence.

“However, the past three weeks have put a spring back in my step.

“I have renewed purpose and have thoroughly enjoyed every second of this exciting adventure, but I can’t keep walking forever.

“My legs may be tired, but my mind is racing and I’m hoping to be back very soon with other ways in which I can help people, help others.

“Please always remember ‘Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day’.”

By Thursday afternoon, hours before his donations page was due to close, he had raised £31.7m with more than 1.4 million supporters making donations.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “Captain Tom’s incredible dedication to our appeal has captured the hearts and minds of the UK, and rightly so – what he has achieved will make a lasting difference.

“We cannot thank him enough for all that he’s achieved and we wish him a very happy birthday, and look forward to continuing to ensure that what he’s done is used to improve the lives of the NHS staff and volunteers that are giving so much to their communities at the moment.”

Captain Tom has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London, and the postbox outside his village Post Office has been painted NHS blue in honour of his efforts.