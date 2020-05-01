He is already the youngest ever director of a multi-million pound organisation responsible for looking after life on the remote Scottish island of Gigha.

Now Brandon Clements, aged just 20, has another reason to celebrate after being lined up for a top award in recognition of his efforts to persuade more young people to live there.

It comes after he was appointed to his position on the board of Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust (IGHT) last year. Since then he has been on a mission to convince those of a similar age to move in and boost the local population.

His efforts have had such an impact that he has been nominated for a Young Director Award by the Institute of Directors Scotland (IoD).

Mr Clements said he was delighted to be shortlisted, but admitted peers had been taken aback by his career choices.

IoD Scotland annual Director of the Year Awards, which celebrate and recognise the achievements of individuals.

More than 50 directors have been shortlisted in 12 categories.

These include Brandon, who is up against three other candidates from across Scotland for the Young Director of the Year prize.

The trust and its subsidiary companies manage the majority of the island's assets, which are overseen by a board of nine voluntary directors, including Brandon, the Trust's youngest ever Director.

“Having been in position since he was 19 – Mr Clement’s position as a director has been crucial in demonstrating that there are opportunities for young people to remain or return to rural places,” said the trust.

"Having been in position since he was 19 – Mr Clement's position as a director has been crucial in demonstrating that there are opportunities for young people to remain or return to rural places," said the trust.

"Brandon has taken a key role in development plans that aim to encourage young people to stay on Gigha, including new starter housing units and opportunities for apprenticeship roles at Achamore Gardens and in countryside management."

In the 18th century around 700 people lived on Gigha. That had dropped to around 100 by the turn of the millennium.

However, within four years of the buyout, the population had jumped by more than 50 per cent to 151, reversing centuries of decline. It has since grown to 160 people. Although people have come and gone, the IGHT has been successful in retaining a strong population.

Although efforts are continuing to boost that number further, Gigha is not immune to the demographic pressures facing remote communities.

Nearly half of its residents are over

50 years old and many are over the age of 70.

Ian Wilson, chair of the trust, said Mr Clements’ contribution to the work of attracting new residents had been significant.

“Brandon has brought a great deal to the work and thinking of the board.

“Most boards tend to be made up of older people. Not only has he dragged us into the 21st century communications wise, he has also challenged the board to think about what young people want from communities like ours, and how we might encourage more young people to come and live on Gigha.

“Argyll in particular faces huge population challenges as we lose working age families.

“Hopefully Brandon’s work on Gigha and further afield will help solve some of these challenges and find a vibrant future for communities like Gigha.”

The trust bought the island in 2002 for just over £4 million.

It repaid a £1m loan to the Scottish Land Fund over 15 years ago as part of a £3.5m support package.

IGHT’s portfolio of assets has been valued at £7.5m.

Despite having £7m of taxpayers' cash lavished on its 3,500 acres, including well over £1m on bringing up to scratch the dozens of homes which successive lairds allowed to fall into disrepair, Gigha's dream has at times turned into a financial nightmare.

The island, which is seven miles long and a mile and a half wide, is situated three miles west of the Kintyre peninsula, less than three hour’s drive from Glasgow.