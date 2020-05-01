The Royal Mail has painted postboxes blue as a thank you to NHS workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The five postboxes, which are located across the UK, also bear the message: Thank You NHS.

They are located near the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, St Thomas’ Hospital in London – where the Prime Minister was treated for coronavirus, Trafford General Hospital in Manchester, University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Another has been painted near Captain Tom Moore's house in honour of his 100th birthday and the money that he has raised for the NHS.

Royal Mail said the postbox locations were chosen to ensure the representation of all four nations of the UK, and to commemorate the Trafford General Hospital, the birthplace of the NHS, founded by Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan in Manchester in July 1948.

Shane O’Riordain, from Royal Mail, said: “We are showing our support and thanks to the many NHS workers across the UK who are working tirelessly to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“The special blue postboxes are a small token of our thanks for the exceptional service NHS workers are providing across all four UK nations.

“At Royal Mail, we are working hard to deliver the most comprehensive service we can to all our customers in challenging circumstances.

“We understand that the universal postal service provides a lifeline to businesses and communities everywhere during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are working closely with pharmacy companies and NHS trusts across the UK, and we are delivering many prescriptions and hospital appointments.”