BACK in the mists of time, before Facebook ruled the roost, many youngsters whiled away their time on MySpace.

The social networking site was a big thing when I was a teenager; a place where lives were documented and identities carefully constructed.

It also included a slightly brutal feature in which users ranked their top eight friends for all to see – a surefire recipe for drama.

MySpace memories have resurfaced in recent days with the talk of “bubbles” of people being allowed to meet up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon said plans to allow Scots to meet one or two friends from outside their immediate households are among the options being considered by ministers.

“Some countries are starting to look at maybe slightly expanding what people would define as their household, encouraging people who live alone to maybe match up with somebody else on their own, or a couple of other people, to have almost kind of bubbles of people,” she said.

“And the key thing there is, if you’re seeing maybe one or two more people outside your household, it’s got to be the same people on a day to day, week to week basis, so you’re still limiting the ability of the virus to transmit.”

Her comments followed reports Belgium was considering allowing residents to gather in groups of 10 every weekend, as long as it was the same people each time.

It’s not at all clear how such a scheme would work.

How would it be policed? If your “bubble” has to be the same each time, who do you pick? And what if they don’t pick you?

As others have pointed out, it’s the MySpace dilemma for the age of Covid-19.

But the fact the idea grabbed attention and sparked conversation is telling.

The isolation felt by many, and the emotional and physical toll of being trapped inside for weeks on end, grows by the day.

There are ongoing concerns over the impact of home schooling on vulnerable and deprived children.

The First Minister said she will give an update early next week “on the different considerations we’ve been undertaking” when it comes to easing the lockdown.

However, she also made clear there will likely be no change to the current restrictions when the rules are reviewed on Thursday.

This means the shutdown will probably remain in place in its current form for weeks to come.

Ms Sturgeon said the risk of the virus spreading through the population is still too great, even if there has been significant progress in reducing community transmission.

She urged people to “keep focused” on the light at the end of the tunnel.

She also raised concerns over figures showing concessionary travel on public transport increased by “almost one-sixth” last week, while traffic on town and city roads has risen by 10 per cent.

Given the collapse in public transport and car use in recent weeks, these are small shifts.

But they do suggest people are beginning to flout restrictions, venturing out where before they might have stayed at home.

Anecdotally, there is a sense people are starting to relax and let their guard down a bit. The streets seem busier and the buses fuller.

The difference in tone north and south of the Border won’t help.

Boris Johnson insisted the UK is “past the peak of this disease” when he made his post-coronavirus comeback on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said he will be setting out a “comprehensive plan” next week to get the economy moving and children back into school.

The mood he projected was noticeably different from Ms Sturgeon’s note of caution at her daily briefing just a few hours earlier.

Yesterday, the First Minister made clear what she thought of Mr Johnson’s choice of words.

“I’ve been asked a couple of times today whether I agree we’re past the peak of this virus and I’ve hesitated to use that language,” she said.

“The reason I hesitate to use it is that I think it perhaps sends the message that we’re past the danger point, and we’re not past the danger point of this virus running out of control yet.”

Of course, when it comes to the actual detail, there isn’t much difference in approach between Scotland and the rest of the UK. But tone is important.

And what happens if there is a significant policy split north and south of the Border?

It’s not unreasonable to suggest this could lead to confusion, or make people more likely to flout restrictions. Scots could look at their neighbours down south and think: “If they can do that, why can’t I?”

These are impossible decisions, and no one envies those who have to make them. But the obvious truth is that the longer the lockdown goes on, the less likely it is people will stick to it.

If things can’t change next week, all eyes will turn to the next lockdown review towards the end of this month.

By then, both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Johnson will hope that light at the end of the tunnel is noticeably closer.