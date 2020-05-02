Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the name of their son.
The pair have named their newborn Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save the Prime Minister’s life.
Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram on Saturday, saying she “couldn’t be happier” and that her “heart is full”.
READ MORE: PM back at work just hours after fiancee gives birth to healthy baby boy
She praised the maternity team at University College Hospital in London, who she said “looked after us so well”.
The couple announced on Wednesday that Ms Symonds had given birth to a baby boy earlier that day.
The birth came just weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.