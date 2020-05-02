Tributes have been paid to a leading Scots lawyer after his death at his home in Glasgow on Friday.

Lawyers, politicians and campaigners came together on Saturday evening to pay tribute to Derek Ogg QC.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said he was a "truly lovely man" who "will be deeply missed by so many in his profession and beyond".

The 65-year-old was found dead at his home in Rawcliffe Gardens, Langside, on Friday evening.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and his family have been made aware.

Mr Ogg was a prominent campaigner for LGBTI rights from the 1970s onwards, working to decriminalise sex between men and to remove discrimination from the law.

In 2015, the Equality Network charity presented him with a Lifetime Achievement award in honour of his contributions.

During his lengthy legal career he was appointed assistant principal advocate depute, one of the most senior positions in the Crown Office.

He later became a defence lawyer and represented clients in a number of high-profile cases, while also acting as a legal commentator on current affairs programmes.

The First Minister tweeted on Saturday: "This is dreadful news. Derek was a brilliant advocate and a truly lovely man.

"He will be deeply missed by so many in his profession and beyond.

"It was always a pleasure for me to hear from him on issues he felt strongly about, and I will miss his wisdom and good sense."

His fellow QC at Optimum Advocates, Tony Graham, described Mr Ogg as a "fearless trial advocate, both as a prosecutor and as defence counsel".

He added: "There was far more to Derek than his time in wig and gown.

"Whilst Derek was one of most well-read individuals one could encounter, he was also a man who was full of fun, compassion and ready to assist anyone - colleague or not - in any way he could.

"He provided an ear to those who needed his wisdom, could put a smile on the face of the sullen, inspire a laugh from those engrossed in sadness, and create a conversation in even the solemnest of rooms.

"Often, he did all of these things in a self-deprecating way."

Gordon Jackson QC, dean of the Faculty of Advocates, said: "All of us who knew Derek Ogg are deeply saddened by his passing.

"He was a marvellous advocate but more than that he was a fierce campaigner for his beliefs both on a personal and professional level. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the faculty."

Defence layer Aamer Anwar said he was a "beautiful man of deep intellect, humility and humour".

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 8.10pm on Friday May 1 2020, the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered by officers within a flat in Rawcliffe Gardens, Langside, Glasgow.

"There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal "The deceased's family is aware of his death."