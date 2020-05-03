A CHARITY on the frontline of Scotland’s drug deaths crisis hopes to use radar technology in a pioneering bid to spot overdoses as they happen.

Simon Community Scotland (SCS) is currently trialling devices capable of detecting heart and respiration rates at two homeless shelters in Lanarkshire.

And this summer it plans to test wall-mounted gadgets that use radar technology to measure the vital signs of those sleeping in bedrooms.

The aim is to recognise overdoses as they happen, alerting staff via apps on their phones – and ensuring they can intervene quickly.

Figures released last year showed the number of drug-related deaths was at a record high in Scotland, and nearly triple the UK rate.

Hugh Hill, director of services and development at SCS and Streetwork, said there has been a significant rise in overdoses in recent years.

He said the charity was moved to take action after a “terrible” weekend last year in which three people overdosed.

One was found dead and the other two ended up in intensive care.

Hill said staff were “absolutely devastated”.

He said: “We literally just sat down with a coffee and thought, how can we stop this happening again?”

He said the trials appear to be the first of their kind.

“From our research, we are not aware of anybody anywhere doing this in Scotland, the UK, Europe or the world,” he said.

“We have not found anybody else who is looking to make this happen.”

SCS has been trialling a “contact-free” sleep monitor designed by the company Emfit, which is placed under a mattress to monitor heart and respiration rates, since the beginning of this year.

The sensor has been installed under mattresses in two facilities, each sleeping eight people, and the system is fully explained to service users before they stay.

Hill believes the trial has already had an impact.

He said no-one had died in either shelter since the start of the trial, although it is too early to say whether this is directly related to the gadgets.

He said the project has “changed the dynamic in how we work with [service users]”.

They are now more open about their drug use and more receptive to advice, he explained.

He added: “I think it has had a hugely positive effect to date, and we have been really pleased with the process and the involvement of the people we support, and the staff as well are really up for getting involved in it.”

Hill said the mattress sensors are incredibly accurate, but added that “people don’t go to bed to overdose”.

The charity now plans to trial wallmounted radar sensors, which it hopes will be able to cover entire bedrooms.

This will involve a “non-contact sensor device” called VitalCARE, which is made by the company Exceed Technology and measures heart and respiration rates using ultra-wideband (UWB) radar technology, before transmitting the results over WiFi.

Hill said it will probably be June before the radar sensors are ready to be tested.

He said: “There’s no flashing lights. It doesn’t make any beeps. You can just ignore it.”

He said SCS has spent £20,000 purchasing and setting up the equipment involved in the two trials.

But Hill stressed the gadgets are not intended to replace the care offered by staff, but instead act as an extra “safeguard”.

He said: “We are more than happy to share any learnings and experiences we get from this. We are not in this to make money.

“We are spending our own money to try to make this happen.”

He added: “If you can save one life from using this ... it’s worth it.”

Hill is under no illusions about the challenge presented by Scotland’s drug deaths crisis, and expects last year’s grim record to be matched or exceeded this year.

He said: “The figures are going to be delayed this year, but I think most of us would be surprised if they come down, but we are obviously hoping that they will.”

A recent survey of 46 service users at SCS found many had previously overdosed, while 42% had a close relative or partner who had died.

Hill said there is a sense of “hopelessness and worthlessness” among the homeless population.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said the lifeline support provided by charities such as SCS “has never been more important because Covid-19 is compounding Scotland’s drug deaths emergency”.

She said: “Our drug-related death rate is the highest in Europe so any initiative to reduce the risk of fatal drug overdose is very welcome.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs said: “It seems charities are doing more to tackle Scotland’s record number of drugs deaths than the Scottish Government.

“If these pioneering trials lead to new ways to keep more people alive they are very welcome indeed.

“These kinds of interventions would be even more powerful if the Scottish Government would reinstate the number of rehabilitation beds and then give drug users an opportunity to kick their addiction.

“Simon Community Scotland is to be commended for this innovative use of technology.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Tackling the level of drug-related deaths in Scotland remains a priority for this Government and we are always willing to consider any evidence-based approach that can make a real difference and save lives.

“We are aware of the pilot currently being undertaken by the Simon Community on this pioneering technology.

“Scottish Government officials, along with members of the Drug Death Taskforce, attended a demonstration by the Simon Community of this technology at the end of 2019.”