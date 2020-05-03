Boris Johnson says his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.

Mr Johnson had been diagnosed with coronavirus on March 26 and was admitted to hospital 10 days later. The following day, he was moved to intensive care.

The prime minister revealed he was given "litres and litres of oxygen" after going into intensive care with Covid-19 on April 7.

Mr Johnson said: "It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type scenario.

He added: "I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place," he said.

"The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong."

The total number of reported coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 28,131 - an increase of 621 on Friday's figure. The number of people who have died in after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen by 44 to 1,559.

He says his week in London's St Thomas' Hospital left him driven by a desire to both stop others suffering and to get the UK "back on its feet".

Earlier, his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, revealed they had named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, Mr Johnson also spoke openly about how he was "in denial" about how serious it was when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of March.

"I said I really didn't want to go into hospital," he explained.

"It didn't seem to me to be a good move but they were pretty adamant. Looking back, they were right to force me to go."

Recalling what it was like when things got more serious after he was moved to intensive care, Mr Johnson said: "I was just incredibly frustrated.

"Because the bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought, 'There's no medicine for this thing and there's no cure.'

"That was the stage when I was thinking, 'How am I going to get out of this?'"

His recovery, he says, was down to "wonderful, wonderful nursing".

Mr Johnson says he felt "lucky", given so many others were still suffering, adding: "And so if you ask me, 'Am I driven by a desire to stop other people suffering?' Yes, I absolutely am.

"But I am also driven by an overwhelming desire to get our country as a whole back on its feet, healthy again, going forward in a way that we can and I'm very confident we'll get there."

Mr Johnson returned to work on Monday and was immediately faced with preparing for the coronavirus lockdown review due to be announced by Thursday 7 May.

He is expected to lay out the UK's approach to tackling "phase two" of the virus now the peak of infections has passed.