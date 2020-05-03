PEOPLE arriving in Scotland’s care homes will “not necessary” have results to Covid-19 tests, the country’s chief nursing officer has admitted.

Professor Fiona McQueen has also defended infection control measures in Scotland’s care homes, despite deaths having overtaken those in hospitals in last week’s statistics.

The latest weekly statistics from the National Records of Scotland revealed that the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in care homes increased from 548 to 886 in the previous week, a rise of 62%.

Around 39% of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have occurred in care homes since the start of the pandemic - with 52% in hospitals.

Speaking on Sunday Politics Scotland, Professor McQueen confirmed that sample testing in care homes that have yet to confirm an outbreak will begin on Monday.

She said: “Those who have been in hospital or who have tested positive for Covid-19 will, before they are admitted into a care home, will now need to have two negative tests.

“For those who haven’t been identified as having Covid-19, and obviously there are many reasons for admission to hospital and onward into a care home, we issued guidance way back in March that talked about people who are admitted to care homes, should be isolated in their rooms for 14 days.

“People admitted will have a test - they won’t necessarily have the result.

“Over two months ago, we issued that guidance that at the time people did think was quite draconian, because we were asking people to be kept and stay in their own room until you had confidence that they weren’t going to display symptoms.”

The chief nursing officer was pressed over safeguards in care homes to stop an outbreak spreading to vulnerable residents.

Professor McQueen defending the controls in place in care home settings.

She said: “We have good infection prevention control measures within our care homes.

“The staff in care homes are working tirelessly to care for older residents We have a routine that’s been in care homes for a number of years - care homes are used to looking at infection prevention control.

“Every year we have the winter vomiting bug, we have the flu - so core infection prevention control measures in care homes have been there for some time.”

When asked about whether changes will be made to stop people arriving at care homes before test results are issued to confirm they are negative for Covid-19, Professor McQueen said “we will keep that constantly under review”. She added: “Our residents, when placed in care homes, will be placed in isolation and they will be tested.

“We will look at making sure that they get the very, very best care.”

Professor McQueen estimated that between 40% and 50% of Scotland’s care homes have experienced an outbreak of Covid-19 but that many do not have active cases anymore.

She also stressed that healthcare teams would be administering tests for care home residents, while army mobile testing units are likely to be used to test frontline staff.

She said: “We know that the average age of people in care homes is 84. We know that many of them have confusion or dementia and therefore we are looking at a way to support testing in care homes that is as least distressing for our residents as possible.

“We are looking at ways where healthcare teams known to the residents could do the testing.

“Our mobile testing units with the army are going to be a great help to us. At the moment, we are making the decision that that is likely to test our social care staff so that we have a confidence that they are able to go back to work if they have had symptoms.”