BRITAIN’S chief statistician has warned that cancer screenings being halted to allow the NHS to focus on fighting Covid-19 “will lead to deaths over the next few years”.

Sir Ian Diamond has urged caution that as well as those directly killed by the pandemic and indirect deaths, that “a third group” will emerge “over the next few years”.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Sir Ian, said it was “important to recognise that there are indirect deaths as well as Covid-related deaths”.

He added: “Changes in prioritisation of the health service, for example reductions in cancer screening, will lead to deaths over the next few years.

“If we have a lengthy and deep recession, then we know that that can lead to increased deaths as people are pushed into lengthy periods of unemployment.

“Absolutely certainly, the indirect deaths that come on top of the actual Covid-19 deaths are not insignificant.” Sir Ian was pressed about statistics showing that a higher proportion of people from poorer households are drying as a result of Covid-19.

He said: “It’s likely to do with density of population, it is likely also to be with comorbidity, also people in poorer areas are probably going to be in jobs that make them less likely to be able to work from home - they may be more exposed.

“Inner cities are the most risky places. Having said that, these numbers are stark.

“We’ve known for a very long time that ill health and mortality has a gradient towards the poorest and most disadvantaged numbers of our society. It is sad that has shown clearly also with regard to Covid-19.”