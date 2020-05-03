THE UK Government is “actively looking at” quarantining people arriving from abroard as criticism mounts over the country dragging its feet compared to other parts of the world.

Currently, there are no health checks on passengers arriving into the UK.

Many other countries have banned all but their own citizens and residents from incoming flights - while other nations have region-specific restrictions.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry has written to Home Secretary Priti Patel, calling for health checks or Covid-19 tests at airports.

There are reports the UK Government is set to force all arrivals to undergo two weeks of quarantine as they arrive in the country.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the idea of quarantining overseas arrivals was being looked at by Westminster in a bid to further reduce the R-naught value, the infection rate between people.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Mr Shapps said: "I think it is important that as we are seeing the numbers decrease and the R rate we hope decrease... that we do ensure that the sacrifices in a sense - social distancing - that we are asking the British people to make are matched by anybody who comes to this country.

"I am actively looking at these issues right now so that when we have infection rates within the country under control we are not importing."

Mr Shapps admitted that fewer people would have died from Covid-19 in the UK had testing capacity been ramped up sooner - but he urged people not to “jump to conclusions” in analysing the death toll.

Asked whether fewer people would have died if testing capacity had been greater sooner, he said: "Yes.

"If we had had 100,000 test capacity before this thing started and the knowledge that we now have retrospectively I'm sure many things could be different.

"The fact of the matter is this is not a country that had - although we're very big in pharmaceuticals as a country - we're not a country that had very large test capacity."

Mr Shapps said it was too early to compare Britain's excess mortality from coronavirus to other countries.

"There are other factors taken into account on excess mortalities which we won't know about today - for example what does it do in terms of other illnesses and diseases?"

He added: "We shouldn't look at the raw data and jump to conclusions on this because actually the NHS has been doing a terrific job and there will be other deaths outside of coronavirus that may or may not have happened had it been handled differently, without for example sufficient hospital capacity."

Mr Shapps also warned that the UK will not return to "business as usual" this month.

He told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "I don't think we should expect us to go from this situation that we have at the moment of social distancing back to where we were in February - that's clearly not going to happen and I don't think anyone imagines that for one moment.

"The most important thing is that the absolute focus of what the Prime Minister will be announcing later in the week is that what we do do going forward doesn't undo the brilliant work people have been doing to get that R number below 1 - the all-critical reproduction rate doesn't come back up because that's when we'd see a second spike.

"So no I'm afraid it is definitely not going to be business as usual but we do want to make sure that people understand where the routemap lies."