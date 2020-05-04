NICOLA Sturgeon will today set out how a test, trace and isolate system can help continue the suppression of Covid-19.

The First Minsiter will outline the approach as one of a number of steps needed in the months ahead - alongside social distancing and continued hand hygiene.

A paper “Test, Trace, Isolate, Support” will be published by the Scottihs Governmnet to boost public knowledge of the steps people will be required to take, and the central role of the public the system if effective.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The advice remains the same - staying at home and only making essential journeys is saving lives. Keeping physical distance in the limited circumstances when you have to be around people, and continuing to regularly wash your hands are still the best way to reduce your risk of infection.

“Physical distancing has helped to reduce the prevalence of the virus and cut the number of people in serious conditions in our hospitals, however as and when we make changes to the current lockdown restrictions alternative measures will need to be in place."

She added: "Test, trace, isolate and support will be one of a number of actions we will have to put in place to maintain suppression of the virus, to interrupt chains of infection and disrupt the spread and will require the support of everyone in our society to be effective.

“At today’s briefing I will set out more information on the approach we are taking and what people will be required to do, under this approach.”