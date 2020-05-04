Consumer groups have warned that a jump in energy bills due to the coronavirus lockdown could leave more Scots at risk of fuel poverty.

With large numbers of people on furlough or working from home, as well as restrictions on leaving the house, appliances are being used more and heating systems turned on for longer periods of time.

A survey published today suggests this could lead to households across the UK seeing a 37 per cent surge in energy bills due to the rise in usage, an average increase of almost £32 per month.

The research, by comparison, site Comparethemarket.com, found 72% of those asked said they had increased their energy usage during lockdown.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) warned there is a risk the increase in bills is more likely to affect those who are already struggling financially.

CAS spokeswoman Kate Morrison said: “Before the outbreak of Covid-19 hundreds of thousands of people were already struggling with energy bills, with one in four households in Scotland in fuel poverty.

“What the coronavirus crisis does in addition to increasing energy usage for those at home is create an uncertainty and insecurity of income for furloughed workers.

“There is a real risk these higher prices will fall heaviest on those least able to pay. This is compounded by the fact that while switching can help in many cases, it won’t be an option for everyone.

“Both the Scottish and UK governments have put in place a range of measures to boost incomes during the crisis, and we would encourage people to seek help.”

The Comparethemarket.com research found that while the average annual cost of a combined gas and electricity bill is around £1,034, the increase in usage – if spread over a year – could see this rise to £1,421.

Almost half of those asked (44%) said they are worried that working from home will lead to unaffordable energy bills. This has seen some already taking steps to cut costs, with more than one-third saying they are turning down their heating during the day and more than one-quarter limiting their use of lighting.

Peter Earl, head of energy at comparethemarket.com, said: “While we might save money on eating out and travel during the lockdown, people can expect their energy usage, and spend, to creep up as a result of spending more time indoors.

“Many are understandably worried about how they will manage this increased cost, particularly if they are a high energy consumption household and are conscious of how much more energy they are now using while in lockdown.

“If you are struggling with the increased cost we would encourage you to contact your supplier to discuss the options available. One step to combat this costs spike is to look around for a better deal, as households can save hundreds of pounds a year by switching.”

Consumer site Which? added that those working from home may also be able to claim back some of the costs from the UK Government.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which?, said: “Households across the country will be feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, with many now facing potential increases in their energy bills as a result of working from home.

“The good news is that if your bills increase as a result of working from home, you may be able to claim a tax rebate on what you’ve spent.

“It’s worth keeping evidence of what you have spent, such as energy bills, in case you are asked for evidence from HMRC.

“Anyone worried about increases in their energy bills should also consider switching providers – you could save around £300 a year.”

According to the HMRC website, those working from home may be able to claim tax relief for some of the bills they have to pay.

However, claims can only be for bills directly related to work, for example, business telephone calls or the extra cost of gas and electricity for the area you are working in.

The website states: “You cannot claim for things that you use for both private and business use, for example, rent or broadband access.”

No records are required for this claim.

According to Bulb Energy, the biggest change in usage is at lunchtime, with homes using 27% more energy at around 1pm – the time when many people are usually at work

and children are at school.

However, it found that while home energy use has risen, national electricity consumption is down by 15% overall as high usage moves from businesses to homes.

CAS added that its bureaux can still be contacted if anyone is in need of advice.

Ms Morrison said: “The Citizens Advice network in Scotland is still helping people during this outbreak, with local bureaux providing advice over the phone or email, as well as our online advice and national helpline.

“People can get advice on their energy bills or to claim additional support.”

Energy regulator Ofgem also has a list of approved comparison websites that can help people to switch suppliers or tariff. Consumer expert Martin Lewis has also encouraged consumers to lock in cheaper deals with their suppliers.