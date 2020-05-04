AN SNP council group leader has called for a “deprivation fund” to help curb the death rate in Scotland's “coronavirus capital”.

Leader of the SNP group on Inverclyde Council, Chris McEleny, believes his local authority “has unique special needs” after the latest data shows there have been 93 deaths from Covid-19 in Inverclyde - a 12 person per 10,000 death rate.

In Glasgow, the death rate is roughly six people per 10,000 while Inverclyde sits ahead of West Dunbartonshire with eight deaths per 10,000 people.

The Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation revealed that Greenock town centre is the most deprived area in the country.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr McEleny said: “I think that poor health outcomes is obviously a key factor to why people have a lower life expectancy in Inverclyde - you have a 13 year lower life expectancy in certain parts of Greenock than you are in more affluent areas.

“If there is a wide spread of the virus, people are already in a position that they are more likely to suffer from that.”

He added: “It’s unacceptable that if you live in Inverclyde you are three times more likely to die of this virus. If we were to implement a system where we could test locally within the community, I think you are much more likely for someone to take part in a test.

“I absolutely think that deprivation is a key factor here. There’s a special case for a deprivation fund to come to areas like Inverclyde and other deprived area.”

The absence rate of council staff in Inverclyde is currently at 18.5% compared to a normal average of 4.3% - including 21.9% in the waste management department, 27.3% in home care settings and 21.9% in other health and social care jobs.

Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership says it has been successful in "maintaining a robust supply of fluid resistant masks, disposable gloves, disposable aprons and eye protection” and has “been able to maintain a supply of hand sanitiser and soap".