FATHERS with a history of domestic abuse are citing the coronavirus crisis to refuse to return children to their mothers after contact visits, it has been warned.

Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA) said it has received calls from women whose children have not been returned to them following visits to the “non-resident parent”.

It said the abusive ex-partners claim “someone in the household has developed symptoms and therefore the child needs to isolate with them”.

The charity said: “The response that the women in question have had when reporting this to the police and to social work has been varied and often poor.”

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children 1st, also said it has come across “extremely concerning” examples of domestic abusers exploiting lockdown arrangements.

In one case, SWA said, a woman was advised by police to speak to her abusive ex-partner in order to try and reach an agreement about the child being returned.

Elsewhere, two children have not been returned to their mother since March 31.

SWA said the children’s school had raised concerns with social work about “the negative impact the extended stay with the non-resident parent was having on the children in question, but have not (yet) received a response”.

It added: “Given that child contact is regularly used as a tool by perpetrators to continue their abuse of women and children post-separation, such responses (or lack thereof) are increasing the risk of harm to women and children.

“Children’s wellbeing is at severe risk of harm in being separated from their mother, the key protective adult in their lives.

“Urgent action is needed to ensure that perpetrators of abuse are prevented from using coronavirus as a means of continuing or escalating domestic abuse, and that children are effectively protected.”

The charity made the comments in written evidence to Holyrood’s Education and Skills Committee.

It said the ongoing pandemic is posing “unprecedented challenges in relation to ensuring that women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse are adequately protected and supported”.

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive at SWA, said the situation risked exposing children to physical and mental harm.

In its written evidence, the charity added: “We are seeking clarity on the child protection processes currently in place for children not being returned on the grounds of self-isolation guidance, in the context of domestic abuse, and the role that schools may be able to play in flagging concerns regarding this.”

It said the lockdown measures mean many children and young people are at far greater risk of harm.

The charity said: “We know from Women’s Aid services and helpline calls that the quarantine measures imposed to combat the pandemic are being used by perpetrators to continue or escalate their abuse (for example monitoring women and children more closely, keeping them isolated from sources of support, making threats to expose women and children to the virus, etc).

“It is important to bear in mind that separation from abusers does not deliver safety, and that harm from abuse can often continue and intensify through post-separation surveillance and manipulation of child contact orders.”

SWA said its groups support thousands of children and young people every year.

However a significant proportion of local support takes place in schools, most of which are now closed.

Children and young people being at home also means there is less available space for women to get support, the charity said.

It said it is “crucial” that school and childcare spaces are offered to children experiencing domestic abuse during the lockdown.

SWA added: “Many women and children experiencing domestic abuse will not find this a necessary measure, but for those who do, it could save lives.”

Ms Glasgow said: “The examples parents are sharing with us of perpetrators of domestic abuse exploiting lockdown arrangements are extremely concerning.

“Alongside Scottish Women’s Aid and others we have long highlighted the dangers of abusers using contact arrangements to continue to coerce and control their children and ex-partners.”

Detective Superintendent Debbie Forrester, head of Police Scotland’s domestic abuse task force, said: “The safety and wellbeing of children is our priority in all reports relating to child contact.

“Domestic abusers seek to exert power and control over their victims, and, we are aware that while Covid-19 isolation and physical distancing restrictions are in place, this could include abusing child contact provisions.

“Police Scotland does not tolerate domestic abuse and our officers are trained to recognise the full range of abuse including coercive and controlling behaviours."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Anyone who suspects a child may be at risk of harm should contact police.

“We understand this is an unprecedented situation and has created challenges for those caring for children.

"There is a range of guidance available for parents and families on how to maintain court agreed arrangements may face while restrictions remain in place.

“Where informal arrangements are in place, both parties should discuss the best arrangements and decide on whether contact can continue based on a sensible assessment of the circumstances, which would include considering the child’s present health and risk of infection.”