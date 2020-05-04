THE UK Government today begins its talks to secure an ambitious free trade agreement with the US, pledging to “drive a hard bargain” with Washington.

It said its analysis showed an agreement would bring the most benefit to Scotland, the Midlands and north-east England.

The Department for International Trade insisted a UK-US FTA could bolster existing trade in Scottish salmon and Scotch Whisky while lowering tariffs on cashmere and clothing as well as high-quality meat.

Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, will launch the negotiations virtually via a video conference call with Robert Lighthizer, America’s Trade Representative.

This first round of negotiations will last for approximately two weeks and will involve some 200 negotiators, around 100 on each side.

On the UK side, talks will be led by Oliver Griffiths, with all UK trade negotiations being overseen by Crawford Falconer, the Trade Department’s Chief Trade Negotiation Adviser, formerly New Zealand’s Chief Negotiator and Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation.

The negotiations will cover all areas set out in the UK’s negotiation objectives, including goods and services trade, digital trade, investment and supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Further rounds will take place approximately every six weeks and will be carried out remotely until it is safe to travel.

This “common-sense approach to negotiations,” said the Department, would ensure the talks could progress during the Covid-19 pandemic, while public health and social distancing measures could continue to be respected.

“The US is our largest trading partner and increasing transatlantic trade can help our economies bounce back from the economic challenge posed by Coronavirus,” said Ms Truss.

“We want to strike an ambitious deal that opens up new opportunities for our businesses, brings in more investment and creates better jobs for people across the whole of the country.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that we champion free trade and this deal will make it even easier to do business with our friends across the pond.

“As we sit down at the negotiating table today be assured we will drive a hard bargain to secure a deal that benefits individuals and businesses in every region and nation of the UK,” she added.

Both negotiating teams have already laid the groundwork for an agreement through the UK-US Trade and Investment Working Group, which has met six times in the lead up to the talks. They have discussed the full suite of topics typically included in FTAs, allowing, the department said, for talks to get underway quickly.

The UK’s negotiating objectives make clear any future agreement must protect the NHS and continue to uphold the country’s high standards on food safety and animal welfare.

The Government added that it was committed to a transparent approach to the trade negotiations and would publish a summary of the first round once it had concluded.

Commenting on the start of the talks, Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “While most UK businesses will be focusing on the immediate challenge posed by coronavirus, strong trading arrangements with both the European Union and USA will support recovery and future growth.

“The Government has set a high ambition for UK-US talks and it will be particularly important to get the details right over the coming months to ensure that any prospective agreement delivers tangible benefits to businesses and communities across the UK.”

He went on: “Companies will welcome the focus on helping more UK SMEs grow their trade with partners in the US and on finding ways to move goods, people and data across borders between the two countries more smoothly.”

Mr Marshall added: “We will be working constructively with the Government to ensure the needs of UK business communities are considered in negotiations with the USA and with other key trading partners.”