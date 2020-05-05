CALLS have been made to ensure "no-one is left behind" amid concerns the elderly population may not be able to access the technology needed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the Scottish Government's test, trace, isolate, support strategy - expected to be in place by the end of May, pending a significant increase in the country’s testing capacity.

The First Minister added that a mobile app with be launched alongside the new strategy, while social distancing and hand hygiene measures will continue.

The app could be used to alert people if they have been close to someone who later tests positive - but ut is beleived up to 60% of the population will need to use the technology for it to be effective.

The Scottish Conservatives have raised questions over whetehr the system will be practical to roll out.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw believes the elderly, a community amongst the most vulnerable to Covid-19, could struggle to use the technology.

He said: “Of course technology should be used where it can be shown to help in the fight against coronavirus.

“But we need to remember that a significant proportion of the population – which happens to be those most at risk from the virus – won’t be able to easily access or use this app.

“We need urgent clarification from the Scottish Government about how it intends to include elderly people in this drive, and what plans it has to ensure no-one is left behind."

He added: “We also need to know if this is a Scotland-only app, or if Nicola Sturgeon will be seeking to work on a UK-wide basis.

“It will be hugely confusing for people in the south of Scotland who work in the north of England to make use of something that’s not UK-wide.

“And as time goes on, and travel between Scotland and the rest of the UK resumes, we can’t afford for technological hiccups on the basis the SNP wanted an app exclusive to Scotland.”