THE UK must emerge from the lockdown “in lockstep” as one country, Alister Jack has insisted, as he claimed the “one United Kingdom” policy to overcome the pandemic would save lives and livelihoods.

The Scottish Secretary stressed how Nicola Sturgeon had acknowledged the advantages of taking a consistent cross-border approach to the coronavirus crisis.

He said that while devolution meant Scotland was able to do things differently, it did “not and never has meant that things are best done differently”.

Mr Jack criticised some unilateral Scottish Government decisions regards the level of business support and the closing down of all construction sites apart from hospitals.

His comments came after some Conservative sources have privately expressed concern that the First Minister appears to be “gazumping” Boris Johnson on decisions.

Ms Sturgeon, who holds her daily press briefings more than four hours before the Downing St one, issued distinct guidance on face coverings in Scotland, which has since been supported by UK ministers, and this week she has again made clear, before the ministerial review of the lockdown has been formally announced, that it is very unlikely there would be any “meaningful change” to the current restrictions.

This week, it is expected that the FM will join her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford in attending, via video-conference, a meeting of Whitehall’s Cobra emergency meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

In an article for the Daily Mail, the Scottish Secretary declares: “I believe when Scotland is ready to emerge from lockdown we should do so in lockstep with the UK as a whole. There are strong, practical reasons why this should happen.

“It is important, as Scotland's two governments make such onerous, difficult demands on people to stay at home and to stay away from family and friends, that we speak with the same voice.

“If we can present a simple, clear, united message, it will be much more effective. The more we feel we are in this together, the more we will pull together; to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Mr Jack also insists a UK-wide approach will also be best for Scottish businesses and will help the economy recover as strongly as possible and will help save as many jobs as possible.

“We are, after all,” he stresses, “part of the UK economy.”

The Secretary of State points out 60% of Scotland's trade is with the rest of the UK and as restrictions are eased, businesses will need a “level playing field” to compete.

“So, I'm in no doubt that moving forwards as one United Kingdom will save lives and save livelihoods.”

Mr Jack says the two governments agree on this broad principle and acknowledges Ms Sturgeon has pointed to the advantages of taking a UK-wide approach to tackling the coronavirus.

“Devolution, rightly, gives the Scottish Government a key role in responding to the coronavirus outbreak. But the ability to do things differently, which is central to devolution, does not, and never has, meant that things are best done differently.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency and has created an unprecedented challenge for the whole of the UK. We should meet the challenge together,” he insists.

The Secretary of State says most differences between the two governments have been minor but he picks up on two that have caused him concern.

On creating a discrete Scottish business support scheme, he says: “Even now - after a U-turn forced by an outcry among businessmen and pressure led by Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw - levels of support for the retail, hospitality and leisure sector fall well short compared to England.”

On constructions sites, he notes: “The Scottish Government has also failed to justify its decision to shut down all building sites apart from hospitals. South of the border, the advice is to continue to go to work but only where it can be done safely and where you are unable to work from home.

“Here, the Scottish Government has decreed no building site can be operated safely. It has not explained why but we do know the decision is having a disastrous impact on the Scottish building industry.”

Mr Jack makes clear the country is “not yet at the point where we are able to start 'unlocking' our society because we have not yet met our five tests. For now, everyone needs to continue to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“But I am equally clear,” he adds, “when the data shows we can start easing the restrictions we are all currently living with, it will be important to do so as one United Kingdom.”