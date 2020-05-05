THE UK now has the highest death toll in Europe from coronavirus with a total number over 32,000, the latest figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said there were 29,710 deaths registered in in England and Wales by May 2 with Covid-19 mentioned in the death certificates.

When the deaths so far recorded in Scotland and Northern Ireland, 2,272 and 393 respectively, are added, then the total jumps to 32,375. The latest figure for deaths in Italy, until now the European country with the highest number, is 29,079.

The highest death toll is in America with 69,925. In China, where the killer virus started, the official number is 4,633. Globally, the total number of deaths has now topped 250,000.

Dr Jenny Harries, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, told MPs comparing death rates between countries was complex because of the different ways data was collected.

She told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee: "We will have to wait quite some time until the end of this pandemic to do robust comparisons and even then it will be extremely difficult."

The latest ONS figures show that while the number of deaths involving Covid-19 south of the border in hospitals has fallen, it has risen in care homes.

The number in hospitals fell from 6,107 in the week ending April 17 to 4,841 in the week ending April 24; a decrease of 21%.

In care homes across the same period, the total was 2,794, up from 2,050; an increase of 36%.

Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the ONS, told the BBC it was "reassuring" to see the overall number of deaths had dropped slightly.

But he cautioned that the number of excess deaths in the week ending April 24 was still the second highest since records began in 1993.

Over the last five weeks where data had been recorded, he calculated there had been around 42,000 deaths above average in the UK.

"It's perhaps useful to think about the timing of these death registrations. So, these are largely deaths that were taking place up to around April 20/21.

"That's about four to five weeks after the lockdown was first advised, and then instructed, so if you think about the timeline of the disease it's often about three to four weeks from becoming infected to, sadly, death.

"We would kind of expect to see that impact of the lockdown now, so it's reassuring to see that the number of deaths have slightly dropped from that very high peak."

Mr Stripe said hospitals were still seeing about 75% more deaths than usual at this time of year.

"In care homes the situation is kind of more stark even than that. So, almost four times more deaths than we would expect to see at this time of year were registered in that last week, about 280% more deaths registered in care homes above that five-year average, and that number is going up.

"And 35% of those mentioned Covid on the death certificate.”

He went on: “So, in terms of numbers in care home settings, this time last week we were talking about just over 3,000 deaths have been registered up to the 17th in care home settings involving Covid-19.

"Now we're just under 6,000, so 5,807 deaths across England and Wales, registered up to Friday the 24th in care home settings," added Mr Stripe.

Giving evidence to MPs on the Commons Health Committee, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, said the country was still "quite early" in the epidemic.

"Although most countries are getting on top of the first peak in some ways, it doesn't mean the whole thing's gone away," he declared.

Commenting on the latest death numbers, Sir Ed Davey, the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy, leaving tens of thousands of loved ones grieving.

"With the death toll in the UK now the highest in Europe, the Prime Minister and his Government need to be straight with people about why they were so slow to lock down, slow to ramp up testing, and slow to support care homes.

"As the Government begins to look at relaxing the lockdown measures, they must be transparent with the public. The figures announced today will leave many understandably worried about some of the measures that have been or will be taken, and the only proper way to reassure them will be to publish in full the evidence ministers use for whatever they propose later this week.

"The figures released this morning are heartbreaking but also further demonstrate the need for a public inquiry into the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis. The British public will want to know whether the Government could have done more and they deserve the answer to that question," he added.