FINANCE Secretary Kate Forbes has labelled a row over the Scottish Government holding back emergency funding for councils as "a storm in a teacup" as she was accused of attempting to "micro-manage" local authorities.

The Scottish Government is yet to pass on £155 million of funding it was handed from Westminster to local councils to help them mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, Ms Forbes said she was "happy to confirm that we will pass on those consequentials to local government in full", but not before being given information from local authorities' umbrella group, COSLA, about where that money is needed.

The Finance Secretary added that she wanted to ensure the funding is used to "support the areas of greatest need".

She added: "We would need to see figures in terms of additional pressures."

Conservative MSP, Graham Simpson said that her comments suggested "the Cabinet Secretary is wanting to decide herself how that money is allocated".

He added that the costing exercise, Ms Forbes is demanding to see first, was being drawn up before the £155 million was announced by the UK Government - claiming it has "nothing to do with the consequentials whatsoever."

Labour local government spokesperson, Sarah Boyack reminded Ms Forbes that "we are not in the middle of a normal budget run", stressing that councils need the funding now and shouldn't have to turn to their depleted reserves.

She added: "Isn't it just micro-managing?"

But Ms Forbes labelled the row a "storm in a teacup".

She added: "COSLA and local authorities should inform how that money is allocated."

Ms Boyack added: “Councils across Scotland are under unprecedented strain due to the pandemic and are delivering daily for those in need.

“For the Finance Secretary to term their call for the £155m they are entitled to a “storm in a teacup” smacks of arrogance and displays an almost wilful ignorance of the tremendous pressure councils are under.

“She did not acknowledge that telling local authorities to use their reserves while she decides how to allocate these consequentials will lead to uncertainty and will not help cash-strapped councils who have had to deal with years of SNP underfunding.

“ Scotland’s councils are no longer asking for the funding they need, they are demanding it.”