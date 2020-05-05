FIVE new nursery extensions being built at schools across Edinburgh have been thrown into doubt after the company building the facilities entered administration.

The Scottish Government has extended the deadline for councils to be able to offer 1140 hours of free early years provision and Edinburgh City Council said it is “assessing the full implications” of the news.

Central Building Contractors was placed into administration last week due to cash flow issues.

The company was appointed by council bosses to help deliver early years space at Craigentinny Primary, Granton Primary , Nether Currie Primary, St Mark’s Primary and St John Vianney Primary.

Conservative councillors have blamed the Scottish Government believing it is too soon to allow construction projects to restart – warning it could lead to “abandoned sites” across Edinburgh.

Jason Rust, the chairman of the Edinburgh Conservatives group, said: “I hope we have some certainty soon for projects such as the new nurseries soon.

“The UK Government has allowed work to recommence on building sites meaning infrastructure projects can continue so long as they can do so in a safe way. However, Scottish Government has refused permission to companies to resume construction work, resulting in sites lying empty.

“Clearly the current situation is taking its toll on building firms and the Council needs to get clarity around completion of sites and where this leaves projects so we don’t end up with various abandoned sites to the detriment of local amenity.”

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “We are aware the contractor delivering five new early years projects, due to open later this year, has entered administration.

“The five buildings formed part of our wide-ranging plans to meet the 1140 hours of funded early years provision by August 2020. The deadline for implementing 1140 hours has now been extended due to Covid-19 and we are in the process of assessing the full implications.

“When we receive further updates from the administrators we will consider all options to ensure these necessary projects are completed.”