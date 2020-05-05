RISHI Sunak is considering cutting the level of workers’ wages paid by the UK Government under its coronavirus furlough scheme from the current 80 per cent to 60 per cent as part of a future move to ease people back into work.

The Chancellor has made clear that the current level of support – due to come to close at the end of June – is “not sustainable” for a lengthy period of time.

Over the past month, 800,000 businesses have applied for help under the Job Retention Scheme, which enables firms to keep staff on their books but does not have to pay them; the taxpayer foots 80 per cent of their monthly income up to £2,500.

At present, the scheme supports the wages of 6.3 million workers; a quarter of UK workforce. Since it began in March, the furlough scheme has so far cost the Treasury around £8 billion; the monthly NHS bill is £11bn.

Mr Sunak has already extended the furlough scheme by a month but companies, many with little or no revenue coming in, face the dilemma of having to make key decisions in the next few weeks about how many people to keep on once the scheme comes to an end.

Businesses have been encouraged to make up the 20 per cent difference in furloughed staff’s pay but are not obliged to.

In a message to employees and employers, the Chancellor told ITV News: “To anyone who's anxious about this I want to give them reassurance today that there will be no cliff-edge to the furlough scheme.

“I am working as we speak to figure out the most effective way to wind down the scheme and ease people back into work in a measured way.

“But as some scenarios have suggested we are potentially spending as much on the furlough scheme as we do on the NHS, for example. Now clearly, that is not a sustainable situation,” he added.

Whitehall sources have suggested a tapering of support could help struggling companies use the easing of the lockdown in the next few months to bring people back to work, possibly in a part-time role at first, and then full-time once revenue begins to pick up again.

A Government insider said the Treasury was looking at future options, noting: “Obviously, this scheme cannot go on forever. But the Chancellor is very clear that whatever sector you are in, there cannot be a cliff-edge and it cannot be a case of just switching the tap off.”

No 10 stressed the point that the Chancellor was looking to work on winding down the scheme and to ease people back into work “in a measured way”.

Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, added: “We obviously need to get people safely back to work so we can withdraw from that scheme. It’s been very successful at keeping jobs and firms alive.” He added: “We also need to wean people off it.”

The Liberal Democrats have already suggested a tapering model whereby the Treasury would pay 50% of salaries for the first month after people returned to work, falling to 30% after the third month and with employers, by the fourth ie November, picking up the full bill.

Earlier today, Keir Starmer called on the Government to show flexibility.

The Labour leader, who stressed his party supported the furlough scheme, said nonetheless there were two problems that needed to be addressed.

He told Sky News: "The first is firms that may be first to go back to work, they want some flexibility because at the moment their staff are either furloughed and can't work or unfurloughed in which case they're not protected at all. I'm calling on the Government to show flexibility there.

"The second is the firms that won't be returning as quickly such as, hospitality and they want to know there isn't a cliff-edge at the end of June because if there is they're going to have to start the redundancy process in the next couple of weeks," he added.