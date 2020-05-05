NEW laws to legally require councils to provide suitable accommodation for all homeless people have been accelerated to protect vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Government has now required that all people who are moved into unsuitable accommodation like B&Bs can not legally stay there for more than seven days – unless it is necessary for self-isolation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: We must not retreat on ending homelessness after the pandemic

It will not be a breach of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order for local authorities to use hotel and B&B accommodation where that would be the best option to self-isolate up until 30 September.

Previously, the Unacceptable Accomodation Order prevented councils from placing pregnant women or families with children into B&Bs or hostels for more than a week. But this has been extended to all homeless people, brought in early in light of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Cities ramp up support for homeless and rough sleepers

Edinburgh Council has breached this rule 740 times in the space of two years – considerably more than all other Scottish councils combined.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: "There has been a remarkable cross-sector response during the Covid-19 crisis, with emergency accommodation and support quickly given to those that need it most.

"We will work with local authorities to overcome any barriers they face as we move to a new way of dealing with homelessness.

"We know hotel and B&B accommodation is being used during the current public health emergency to ensure there is physical distancing and ability to self-isolate - vital to suppressing the spread of the virus - so the initial legislation will be time-limited to ensure no local authority is in breach of the order whilst they are protecting people during the pandemic."

Homelessness campaigners have welcomed the move and called for a permanent solution as the pandemic restrictions are relaxed.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: “By fast-tracking this legislation, the Scottish Government is sending out a clear message that everyone should have somewhere safe and settled to call home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Edinburgh Airbnb flats help solve homelessness crisis

“This new and progressive measure ensures that no one will stay in unsuitable temporary accommodation without access to basic facilities and support for months on end. By taking this step, the Scottish Government is clearly signalling that we should not go backwards after this lockdown ends. We have a real opportunity to eradicate homelessness across Scotland once and for all - we must now all play our part and support local authorities to make this happen.”

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, welcomed the move, saying the Scottish Government and charities have acted quickly to protect homeless people.

He said: "Today's measures must set the template for a future that puts control and choice in the hands of the individual.

"It will also require service providers to be properly funded to provide high quality, safe services that can meet the aim of ending the cycle of homelessness."

Mr Brown added: "At Shelter Scotland, we have been campaigning for many years to an end to practice of forcing homeless people to share bathrooms, kitchens or live in cramped conditions.

"With experts predicting that the Covid-19 may surge again later in the year, homeless people need protection now."

COSLA, the umbrella group that represents councils, has called for “practical solutions” to be drawn up in order to provide settled accommodation for those experiencing homelessness.

READ MORE: Coronvirus comment: it shouldn't take a pandemic to show we can end rough sleeping

COSLA’s Elena Whitham said: “COSLA and its members don’t want to have to use unsuitable accommodation and supported the original extension of the orders to cover all homeless people.

“I welcome the minister’s commitment to work with us to ensure that the use of the orders will not be necessary. While neither of us know how long the current uncertainty surrounding the housing and homelessness sector will last, this will need to be addressed in how we collectively respond.

“I hope that the short period between now and October will allow us to come to some practical solutions to providing good housing for those in most need.”