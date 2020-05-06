A COALITION of 35 Scottish charities and groups have issued an urgent plea for politicians to do more to protect carers from a growing poverty crisis.

The move today comes after a study revealed half of our unpaid Scots carers are "close to burnout" in having to take on extra worker to look after the most vulnerable people in the country.

Carers Scotland research shows that our unpaid carers are having to take on a "staggering" 78% more work in care for their loved ones because the health care system is under so much pressure. And more than half fear burn-out.

Two in five of them are providing more care because their local care and support services have been reduced or closed. And nearly a quarter are providing more care because they are worried about paid care staff having contact with the person they care for.

It is estimated that 700,000 people in Scotland have a voluntary caring role.

Now groups which range from Oxfam Scotland, Carers Scotland and the Scottish Women’s Budget Group to One Parent Families Scotland, the STUC and The Poverty Alliance, have signed a joint open letter to politicians across Britain, warning that carers on the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus are facing "intolerable pressure", having been "undervalued and under rewarded for far too long".

The organisations behind the open letter say that an inadequate social security system and poverty wages have left both paid and unpaid carers "languishing in poverty" for years.

They warn that a failure to protect carers from poverty when they continue to support and care for so many people would be "truly unforgivable". The Scottish groups have joined 100, caring, anti-poverty, women’s rights and other national and local organisations across the UK calling for carers, both paid and unpaid, to be protected from poverty through increases to social security levels and a boost in cash given to social care providers.

Gingerbread has cautioned that measures to limit the spread of the virus will put “huge pressure” on single parent families which were already twice as likely to be in poverty, and the Women’s Budget Group has warned that many low-paid women will not benefit from government support because they earn too little or are in insecure, temporary and part-time work.

The coalition is calling for increases to key benefits, including Carer’s Allowance and Child Benefit, as well as immediate changes to Universal Credit, including removing the five week wait for an initial payment, the limit on the number of children families receive payment for, and the benefit cap. The organisations are also calling for a significant cash injection into the social care system to enable providers across the UK to pay their workers a minimum of the Real Living Wage.

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic has brought into sharp focus the importance of care, something all of us depends on at some point in our life. Carers are the glue that hold our society together, perhaps now more than ever before. Yet even before this pandemic, carers were more likely to live in poverty, that’s just not right. We must act, together, to fix it.

“Today we have one simple call: for politicians across Britain to act now to end carers’ poverty. Carers must be given the same level of support and respect they give to others; both now and for good.”

The urgent plea comes as new YouGov polling commissioned by Oxfam across the UK shows that 78% of UK adults think that care work is not valued highly enough by the UK Government.

A parallel poll in Scotland shows that the majority of adults in Scotland (62%) think that care work is not valued highly enough by the Scottish Government; Two in three believe care workers are paid too little and only 1% said they are paid too much.

Nearly two in three believe that those on low incomes who look after sick or disabled people should receive more financial support through increased social security payments.

And more than half (53%) believe governments should spend more on parents who work on very low incomes, with only three per cent saying they should receive less. The coalition is highlighting that the vast majority of carers across the UK are women, which reinforces "unfair expectations and widens gender inequalities".

Many of these women also face age, disability and race inequality," the coalition says.

"The signatories say there has been ‘insufficient action’ to share care work more evenly.

Carers in Scotland currently get a £67.25 per week government allowance plus a £460.30-a-year supplement but the workers say more is needed to recognise their contribution and the increased costs they are facing.

But amid financial pressures, the coalition says all governments across the UK must do more to protect all carers from poverty and to better value their contribution. Lynn Williams from Paisley is an unpaid carer for her husband who has a high level complete spinal injury.

She said: “Our costs have definitely increased because of the pandemic; even just little things like the fact that the house has to be warm for my husband, and now that we’re both home all day it means we’re paying to have it on constantly. “The emotional side of caring can also be overwhelming. This crisis has really brought home the fact that my husband and I are on our own; there’s no safety net. I have no idea what happens to my husband if I get sick; none. I try not to think about it.

“We need to fully acknowledge that right now, hundreds of thousands of unpaid carers are the glue holding families and communities together. Many have lost what little support they had before the pandemic, so what we continue to do comes often at great personal cost.

“Many carers are teetering; they are traumatised by this situation. If we go back to how things were before, then we have learned nothing and we face a ticking health time bomb as carers were already on their knees.”

Unite Scotland have launched a survey on conditions for carers in Scotland saying: "We want to help your role be recognised and help you get the support that you need."

Anne Meikle, Convener of the Scottish Women's Budget Group, added: “As with all public health crises, the social, economic and health impacts of Covid-19 are deeply gendered. Caring responsibilities don’t fall equally; women make up the vast majority of care workers and unpaid carers, and now many mums will also be juggling looking after their children at home. It’s these women who now face being pushed further into poverty.

“It’s time these inequalities were addressed, and that carer’s contributions to our communities and economy are properly recognised and rewarded.”