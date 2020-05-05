TEN residents have died after a coronavirus outbreak at a care home in Bearsden.

Bosses at Mugdock House Care Home confirmed the tragic deaths, either suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, to the Glasgow Times this evening.

The 64-bed home offers residential, nursing and memory care for those living with dementia.

Owners HC One say they are continuing to work to ensure there is enough PPE supplies to support both residents and colleagues.

A spokesman for the home said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.

"Caring for our residents and supporting our colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we are doing everything we can to make sure our residents and colleagues stay safe and well throughout these challenging times.

"We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place, which was created by our Clinical Director and reflects the latest government guidance."

The spokesman added: "We are working closely with our local health and care partners, and we are continuing to take action to secure the medical equipment, PPE and supplies we need to protect residents and colleagues alike.

"We are proud of our colleagues and how they have risen to the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak by showing huge dedication and commitment to our residents.

"We are providing round-the-clock support for all our teams, and we are also grateful to relatives for their ongoing support and understanding."