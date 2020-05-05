A top scientist whose research helped Boris Johnson decide to impose the lockdown has resigned from the UK Government’s SAGE group of experts after admitting an "error of judgement".
Professor Neil Ferguson said he regretted "undermining" the continued need for social distancing to tackle coronavirus after it was claimed he had broken the rules.
It was claimed that he had allowed a female friend to visit him at home in London on at least two occasions during the lockdown.
Prof Ferguson's research with Imperial College London colleagues warned that 250,000 people could die in the UK without drastic action shortly before the Prime Minister imposed the restrictions.
Tonight, he told the Daily Telegraph: "I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action. I have, therefore, stepped back from my involvement in SAGE.”
He went on: "I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.
"I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic.
“The Government guidance is unequivocal and is there to protect all of us," he added.
A Government spokesman confirmed Prof Ferguson's resignation.
