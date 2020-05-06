THE developer behind plans to turn the Met Tower into offices has asked for permission to replace the existing 'People Make Glasgow' sign.

Osborne+Co wants to display a temporary illuminated banner on the former City of Glasgow College building during the redevelopment of the North Hanover Street site.

It would include the 'People Make Glasgow' slogan but also provide space for advertising, with the income going towards the building work.

The commercial part of the banner would be 40 metres wide by 20 metres high and face George Square.

A letter to the council states: "The border created by this proposed installation design will provide the branding space for the continuation of the 'People Make Glasgow' civic communication campaign message."

It adds the cost of refurbishment will "run to the tens of millions". "Revenue for any commercial advertising will make a small, but nonetheless welcome, contribution towards the cost of the overall refurbishment of the building."

The banner would be illuminated from 6.30pm to 10pm from March to October and 3.30pm to 10pm from October to March.

"The proposed mixed civic and commercial banner sign will minimise the public perception of change, provide refreshed signage during the refurbishment and redevelopment of the site as well income which will contribute towards the significant costs required to replace the existing exterior stonework and and windows within the building," the letter continues.

"The signage will replace the current 'People Make Glasgow' signage that was approved in 2014 for the Commonwealth Games. It has been retained as it has become an iconic symbol and slogan in Glasgow city centre."

Commercial adverts would change regularly, depending on the requirements of the advertiser.

The planning application for the conversion of the college building into offices also includes a proposal to demolish an existing 'podium' building. It is set to be replaced with a 260-bed hotel which would link to the tower.

The company is also seeking permission for retail, restaurant and public house use on the site. It acquired the building, through a joint venture with Scotsbridge Holdings, in January last year.