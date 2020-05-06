THE SCOTTISH Government has pledged to hand over more than £19 million to support carers with a one-off allowance.

The commitment will need the support of Holyrood to be approved, but would see around 83,000 eligible carers receive an extra £230.10 through a special one-off coronavirus carer’s allowance supplement next month.

As part of the next emergency coronavirus legislation, the Scottish Government is proposing an additional £19.2 million of support.

This would mean that carers receive an additional £690.30 this year on top of their carer’s allowance and any other income.

Social Security Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We introduced the Carer’s Allowance Supplement to recognise the important contribution unpaid carers play in our society. They provide vital support to family, friends and neighbours.

“Our collective efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus will see many of these carers experiencing additional pressures, particularly financial, right now.

“The payment will benefit carers who are on low incomes and already have some of the most intense caring roles, providing at least 35 hours unpaid care weekly to a disabled child or adult in receipt of higher level disability benefits.

“This additional payment would be an acknowledgement to carers that we know that they are doing even more right now, and we thank you.”