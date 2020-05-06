INDIE rockers have posted touching tributes to murdered teenager Kriss Donald during an online listening party.
Last night, The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, posted a picture of Kriss Donald to coincide with the Glasvegas song Flowers and Football Tops, written in memory of the murdered teen, during his regular Twitter album listening parties.
Kriss Donald— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 5, 2020
2 July 1988 – 15 March 2004#TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/Xrpi3zYaIp
He encourages his followers on the social media platform to join him in listening to classic indie rock and pop albums. He tweets as the albums play, interacting with fans and some of the featured artists to discuss the music playing.
Last night saw the Charlatans singer play through Glasvegas' self-titled debut album which features the song written in tribute to Donald, who was abducted and murdered by a gang of men from Pakistani descent in a racially-motivated attack.
Most may already know this, but for you who don’t.. This song was written for Kriss Donald. James x #timstwitterlisteningparty pic.twitter.com/5zUVdF369C— Glasvegas (@glasvegas) May 5, 2020
Burgess posted a picture of Donald's face, captioned with the boy's date of birth and the day he died at the age of just 15.
Glasvegas joined in the chat with Burgess and his followers, tweeting when the song Flowers and Football Tops played: "Most may already know this, but for you who don’t.. This song was written for Kriss Donald. James x"
Donald, a white teenager was 15 when he was abducted and brutally murdered by five British Asian men, in a racially-motivated attack.
The perpetrators were reportedly seeking revenge on a white person following an attack on one of them in a nightclub the night before.
