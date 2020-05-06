MATT Hancock has said he was left speechless by UK Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson's breach of the coronavirus lockdown rules and his subsequent resignation from its expert SAGE group.

The UK Health Secretary declared: "It's extraordinary. I don't understand."

He told Sky News that Prof Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist whose research informed Boris Johnson’s decision to impose the lockdown, was right to resign from the scientific advice board, saying it was "just not possible" for him to continue advising the Government.

Mr Hancock explained: "Prof Ferguson is a very eminent and impressive scientist and the science that he has done has been an important part of what we have listened to. He took the right decision to resign."

The Secretary of State said the social distancing rules were “there for everyone; they are incredibly important and they are deadly serious".

He stressed: "They are the means by which we have managed to get control of this virus."

Prof Ferguson, 51, admitted to an "error of judgment" after he reportedly allowed his married lover, 38, to visit him at home in London on at least two occasions during the lockdown on March 30 and April 8.

The scientist said he regretted "undermining" the continued need for social distancing to tackle coronavirus.

His research at Imperial College London had warned that 250,000 people could die in the UK without drastic action before the Prime Minister imposed the restrictions six weeks ago.

Prof Ferguson’s resignation from SAGE follows the decision by Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s former Chief Medical Officer, to quit her role after breaking social distancing rules by making two trips to her second home in Fife.

Mr Hancock said it was a matter for the police whether or not they would take any action against Prof Ferguson for breaching the lockdown rules.

“They will take their decisions independently from ministers; that's quite right, it's always been like that,” he said.

"Even though I have got a clear answer to what I think, as a minister the way we run the police is that they make decisions like this. So, I give them their space to make that decision. But he took the right decision to resign."

During the live Q&A answering viewers’ questions, Mr Hancock asked how a café owner could safely reopen their premises once the lockdown was lifted, said some businesses could utilise more outdoor working during the summer months.

"The Business Secretary is working on the rules for safe working so, when we get the rate of new infections down, we can work on how people can get back to work as safely as possible. And we are going to say more about that very shortly.”

He added: "There is strong evidence that outdoors the spread is much, much lower, so there may be workarounds that some businesses, for instance cafes, especially over the summer, may be able to put into place."

The Health Secretary suggested the UK Government was unlikely to reduce the distance people should remain away from each other with the risk of infection increasing "exponentially" once the two-metre recommended distance was shortened.

On other matters, he said -

*There was no guarantee a vaccine for coronavirus would be found and if one was not, then the country would “have to learn to find a way to live with this virus so that means getting the numbers down and holding them down through, for instance, mass-scale testing and then tracing the virus through a combination of technology and human contact tracers".

*A lack of capacity meant it had not been possible to test everyone leaving hospitals for Covid-19 before they went into a care home but he stressed: "We have, from the start, worked very hard to protect people in care homes."

*It was too soon to say when schools would be able to return, noting: "We don't know because we have to see the progress of the disease and we don't know how people are going to behave in terms of the lockdown measures which are the thing that have the biggest impact on getting the disease down."

*In response to suggestions that the virus started in a Chinese laboratory, that the Government had not seen any evidence to suggest Covid-19 was a man-made coronavirus.

*People should be "very cautious" about comparing death tolls across different countries after figures suggested the UK had the highest number of recorded Covid-19 related fatalities in Europe. He noted how Spain and Italy did “not include deaths outside hospital in their figures," so "you have got to be very careful about comparing like with like".

*Britain was now a world leader when it came to coronavirus testing. "We invented the test in January. In February we got the number of tests up to 2,000 (a day). In March we multiplied that by five times to 10,000. Then we set the 100,000 target. The Germans started with this enormous diagnostics industry. But if you look at other countries around the world we are miles ahead on testing and we are now one of the world leaders.”

Asked what he could have done differently, Mr Hancock replied: "It's very hard. I feel like we've put a huge amount of effort and resources behind supporting care homes from the start, maybe we should have explained that more clearly."

But he added: "It would have been wonderful if we had gone into this crisis with a global-scale diagnostics industry, in the way that Germany did. But we went in more like other countries like France, which similarly have had to build testing capability almost from scratch."