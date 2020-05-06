BORIS Johnson has signalled that the UK Government’s “unlockdown plan,” to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions across the country, will take effect from Monday as he set a new 200,000 tests a day target to be reached by the end of May.

Appearing in the Commons for the first time since his recovery from the virus and the birth of his son Wilfred to face the new Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said he would make an address to the nation on Sunday, because "we have to be sure that the data is going to support our ability to do this" from Monday.

Ministers have hinted that cafes might be able to reopen in the summer months if they can provide outdoor facilities.

Ian Blackford for the SNP asked the PM to confirm if the substance of his televised address to the nation on Sunday would be "fully agreed" with the devolved nations.

Mr Johnson said he shared the Nationalist leader’s desire, noting: "We'll do our level best to make sure that the outlines of this attract the widest possible consensus; they can and ought to.”

Mr Blackford is expected to meet the PM along with other opposition leaders tomorrow. Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, is also due to attend a virtual meeting of Whitehall’s emergency Cobra committee before the weekend.

During Commons exchanges, Mr Johnson said he "bitterly" regretted the Covid-19 crisis in care homes and expressed frustration about problems supplying personal protective equipment.

The PM was challenged by Sir Keir, who accused the Government of having been slow to respond to the outbreak, leaving the UK with the highest death toll in Europe.

The Government met its 100,000 a day testing target by the end of April but has since failed to maintain that level in early May.

Mr Johnson announced: “The ambition clearly is to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month and then to go even higher."

He insisted a "fantastic testing regime" would be critical to the UK's long-term economic recovery.

The route out of lockdown will rely on a test, track and trace programme to quickly identify new cases of coronavirus and prevent the further spread of the infection.

Although hospital deaths are falling, ministers and officials have struggled to get a grip on the crisis in care homes, where some of the most vulnerable people risk contracting the disease.

Mr Johnson said: "There is an epidemic going on in care homes which is something I bitterly regret and we have been working very hard for weeks to get it down and a huge amount of effort has been gone into by literally tens of thousands of people to get the right PPE into care homes, to encourage workers in care homes to understand what is needed."

But he claimed there had been a "palpable improvement" in the situation in care homes in recent days.

Sir Keir pointed out how "clearly there are ongoing problems" with PPE and that "it is obvious that this problem is going to get even more acute if and when the Government ask people to return to work" as more people will need it to do their jobs.

Mr Johnson said it had been “enraging to see the difficulties we've had in supplying PPE to those who need it" but the Government was now "engaged in a massive plan to ramp up domestic supply".

Earlier, Matt Hancock suggested that as lockdown measures were eased the public could return to pavement cafes.

"There is strong evidence that outdoors the spread is much, much lower, so there may be workarounds that some businesses, for instance cafes, especially over the summer, may be able to put into place," the UK Health Secretary told Sky News.

In a frank interview, Mr Hancock also said it would have been good if the UK had gone into the Covid-19 pandemic with the diagnostic capabilities of Germany and added that experts were looking at how people who were shielding could be given more freedom before a vaccine was found.