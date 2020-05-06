IAN Blackford has criticised Alister Jack for “opportunistic politicking” over the constitution in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The SNP leader launched his attack on the Scottish Secretary at Prime Minister’s Questions when he told Boris Johnson he, his party and his Government colleagues in Edinburgh would work with him on a shared agenda to get through the pandemic and would reject the “politics of posturing”.

He went on: “However, some of his own ministers are not following his advice. Instead of working with the Scottish Government, the Secretary of State for Scotland has been making political arguments about the constitution rather than scientific ones about saving lives.

“And he is not the only one. This is not the time for opportunistic politicking; this is the time when we all must work together, to protect our NHS and to save lives.”

Earlier this week, Mr Jack wrote that the country must emerge from the lockdown “in lockstep” as “one United Kingdom”.

He said that while devolution meant Scotland was able to do things differently, it did “not and never has meant that things are best done differently”.

The Secretary of State criticised some unilateral Scottish Government decisions regards the level of business support and the closing down of all construction sites apart from hospitals.

He added: “It is important, as Scotland's two governments make such onerous, difficult demands on people to stay at home and to stay away from family and friends, that we speak with the same voice.

“If we can present a simple, clear, united message, it will be much more effective. The more we feel we are in this together, the more we will pull together; to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

In the Commons, Mr Blackford insisted moving forward with a strategy to ease restrictions could not be undertaken without the full input and co-operation of all the devolved governments. “We must end this period of mixed messaging from the UK Government,” he declared.

Mr Blackford asked: “Will the Prime Minister commit today that the substance of his address[on easing the lockdown restrictions] will be fully agreed with the devolved nations, so that all our governments continue with this vital work of saving lives?”

Mr Johnson insisted he shared the SNP leader’s aims.

“We will do our level best to make sure that the outlines of this attract the widest possible consensus; they can and ought to.”

The PM added: “I am delighted by his call for a prohibition on ‘political arguments about the constitution’ and that would be warmly welcomed across this country.”

Later, a Conservative source said: "The First Minister has consistently acknowledged the advantages of taking a UK approach to tackling the coronavirus. We are in complete agreement on that.

"It's unfortunate that Ian Blackford used PMQs to try to score political points. The fact is we need to work together," he added.