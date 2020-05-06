A care home nurse died with Covid-19 just days after her granddaughter was born.
Karen Hutton died at home in Carnoustie, Angus, on April 28 after testing positive for the virus.
The 58-year-old was employed as a staff nurse in the dementia unit at Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
Her only daughter, Lauren, gave birth to a baby girl just two weeks ago, according to care home operators Thistle Healthcare.
Andrew Chalmers-Gall, manager of Lochleven Care Home, said: “Karen was a tenacious advocate for her residents and she always put their needs first.
“She was extremely excited about the recent birth of her granddaughter.
“She was a much-loved friend and colleague, and she’ll be missed terribly by everyone at Lochleven.”
Ms Hutton was a registered mental health nurse and completed her bachelor degree in nursing in 2006.
She began working at Lochleven on April 17 last year.
Rhonda Ormshaw, director of Thistle Healthcare, said: “Everyone at Thistle Healthcare is devastated by the loss of our colleague Karen.
“Like all of our staff, she was wholeheartedly committed to the residents in her care, and even before she joined the team she was very well-known and respected by our staff and residents.
“We know her family will feel her loss particularly acutely and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”
