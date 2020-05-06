THE tousle-haired one was back on the frontline after his brush with death.

And how things had changed. No Tory roar, no Labour barracking, no Jezza.

Instead, the witness for the Labour prosecution, the former Director of Public Prosecutions no less, was eagerly waiting to forensically unpick the PM’s arguments piece by piece.

After the niceties about welcoming a virus-free premier back on the green benches, the Labour knight began his inquisition, which, of course, everyone expected.

After quizzing Boris on the dreadful death-toll, now Europe’s highest, Sir K condemned how the UK had been slow into lockdown, slow on testing, slow on tracing and slow on the supply of protective equipment. Each reference pinged against the PM’s chin.

Bozza admitted to “bitterly regretting” the crisis in the care homes but insisted, to raised eyebrows, there had been a “palpable improvement” of late. He obviously knows something the rest of us don’t.

But it was on the miraculous event of the Government reaching its 100,000 a day tests target that illustrated a bit of courtroom flair from the chief comrade, who used irony, or was it sarcasm, to expose that many believe had been a sleight of hand by the PM and his chums.

“On April 30, the Government claimed success in meeting their 100,000 tests a day target. Since then, as the Prime Minister knows, the number has fallen back. On Monday, there were just 84,000 tests and that meant 24,000 available tests were not used.

“What does the Prime Minister think was so special about April 30 that meant that testing that day was so high?” snipped Sir Keir.

Boris bit hard into the bee that he was chewing on.

“Yes, he is right that capacity currently exceeds demand,” declared the blonde one. “We are working on that.

“We are running at about 100,000 a day, but the ambition, clearly, is to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month, and then to go even higher.”

At this point, Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, was spotted shaking his head. No doubt, he was inwardly putting his head in his hands and pleading: doesn’t the boss understand how hard it was to get to 100,000?

Downing St later helpfully clarified that the 200,000 number was about capacity and not tests themselves. But no doubt some will suspect some jiggery-pokery come the end of May.