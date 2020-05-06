NICOLA Sturgeon appeared visibly upset as she was pressed by a Labour MSP over her attitude to care homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The First Minister was responding to a question by Neil Findlay at Holyrood during a 90-minute marathon First Minister’s Questions session.

Ms Sturgeon said everyone recognises the "deeply and profoundly upsetting situation" in care homes.

Mr Findlay said his mother is in a care home, which he said are now the epicentre of the crisis.

Care homes continue to bear the brunt of the outbreak, with 59 per cent of Covid deaths occurring in them, compared to 52% last week. But the number of overall Covid-19 deaths fell for the first time last week, while those in care homes fell from 339 t0 310.

Mr Findlay said: "Why on earth we are continuing to discharge patients from hospital to care homes without establishing whether or not they are positive for Covid-19?

"I am not one that ever pleads with the First Minister, but I will now. Please, stop this practice now to save the lives of residents and the great people who look after them."

Ms Sturgeon appeared to become emotional as she responded: "Every single one of us is deeply, deeply concerned and moved by what's happening in our care homes.

"And that is particularly the case for people like him who have relatives in care homes.

"But I don't think there is a single one of us who does not think this a deeply and profoundly upsetting situation.

"So please do not ask these questions in a way that suggests we are not all trying to do everything we possibly can to do the right thing."

She apologised to the presiding officer Ken Macintosh as she became visibly upset during her answer.

Ms Sturgeon added that anyone in hospital with Covid-19 must have two negative tests before they can be returned to a care home.

Those in hospital for non-coronavirus ailments are tested 48 hours before discharge, she said, with some being isolated for 14 days within the home if the result is not known.

She added: "At every single step of the way, the priority is to prevent infection getting into a care home."