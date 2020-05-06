MPS will enter the digital age next week when they will get the chance to vote electronically for the first time in what the Commons Speaker, who authorised the move, said would be an “historic” moment for Westminster.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle stressed the use of remote voting would be temporary and warned that it might experience some "technical hitches" as it bedded in.

Trials have taken place in which MPs have voted online in mock divisions, which included the controversial subject: "That this House prefers spring to autumn."

MPs approved the use of electronic voting last month but its introduction was delayed amid concerns over how it would operate.

The change is part of measures taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak to limit attendance in the UK Parliament and enforce social distancing.

It means MPs will not be required to walk through the division lobbies as they have done for centuries.

Up to 50 MPs are currently allowed to attend the chamber in person while up to 120 contribute from their constituencies via the video-conferencing tool of Zoom in a bid to limit travel and keep the chamber running.

Sir Lindsay said the Procedure Committee, which reviewed the voting arrangements, had expressed its satisfaction with the security assurances over the system following "extensive" testing.

He told MPs: "I have also received confirmation that the Parliament information authority is content with the proposed system. With this in mind, I believe we're now in a position to take this historic yet temporary next step to remote voting into action.

"I am, therefore, authorising the use of this system of remote voting under paragraph one of the relevant temporary order."

Sir Lindsay said he would make a further statement before any such divisions.

He added: "I remind colleagues that as with other aspects of the current temporary arrangements there may be technical hitches as the new system beds in."

Later, during the weekly business statement, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, told MPs the testing of the system had worked "reasonably well".

He added: "I believe we will be able to vote remotely next week, so I'm glad to say that is in place. The testing seems to have worked reasonably well. Even I was able to do it, so it is relatively straightforward."

He also pointed out any cyber-attack was a "highly unlikely event".

But during Commons exchanges, the SNP’s Tommy Sheppard suggested that, rather than have a hybrid Parliament with some MPs in the chamber and others asking questions from home, there was a case for going fully digital.

“It is now time to consider making use of the digital platform to allow a fully virtual session of Parliament,” declared the Edinburgh MP.

“I know that our staff have the expertise and the capability to make this happen. This would ensure there are not two classes of participant and all members, including yourself Mr Speaker, are playing on a level field.”

Mr Rees-Mogg responded by saying: “We have proceeded with almost unanimous consent to achieve a hybrid Parliament. We would not have done so had people thought this was a sleight of hand, a prestidigitation, to try to change our procedures on a permanent basis. It has been important to maintain the good will of all parliamentarians.”

Next week, there are a number of motions, including the renewal of the standing orders on hybrid proceedings, as well as the remaining stages of the Agriculture Bill on which MPs are set to vote by the press of a button.