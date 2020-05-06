Debenhams is to close one of its Scottish stores amid fallout from the coronavirus crisis, according to reports.
The British department store group is shutting down five of its stores in shopping centres run by firm Hammerson across the UK, including one of its busiest in Glasgow's Silverburn centre, according to Retail Week.
They say that around 1400 jobs could be lost across the UK as a result - which equates to around 6% of Debenhams' workforce.
It comes after the retailer went into administration last month for the second time in a year - with all of their 142 UK stores closed during the pandemic.
Reuters say the majority of its 22,000 workers are being paid under the government's furlough scheme, with the business continuing to trade online.
Debenhams has been approached for comment.
