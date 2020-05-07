UNEMPLOYMENT could reach the scale of the 1980s if the UK Government failed to continue paying the wages of millions of workers, warned Lord Darling, the former Chancellor, as he called on ministers to devise a “jobs plan” for the future.

Referring to the Job Retention Scheme, which has seen 6.3 million people on furlough with 80 per cent of wages, up to £2,500 a month, paid by the taxpayer, the Labour peer said: “The Government has to be flexible about the furlough plan because if you're going to get people to go back to work, it is highly unlikely they are all going to go back to work on day one.

"We need to have flexibility so people can go onto short-time work and be gradually reintroduced to their jobs.”

Lord Darling, who, while at the Treasury, helped set a course for recovery from the 2008 financial crash, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he hoped like everyone else that as many jobs came back and people returned to work as possible but stressed: “We must plan on the basis that some jobs will not come back, at least they won't come back at anything like an acceptable rate.

"And that means the Government has also got to announce a plan for jobs."

He explained: “We have to factor in the very strong possibility that there will be people who will not be able to go back to their own jobs and we do not want to find that they go from furlough to redundancy."

The former Chancellor warned Britain was in for a "long-haul" economic recovery from coronavirus.

"What I do think is the Government's furlough scheme was a very good scheme, it was just what was needed but it needs to be adapted now.

"But we have to accept the fact that it will take time for people to go back to work and the economy is not just going to open up like that.”

His words came as the Bank of England Bank warned coronavirus could see the economy plunge 14% this year in the worst annual fall since records began.

Lord Darling added: "The one thing we should learn about this is that the Government is not only the lender of last resort, it is also the insurer of last resort, it has got a duty to ensure that as far as we possibly can, people who lose their jobs are helped to get back into different employment if that is necessary.

“But for those people who are not going to be able to get back to work or will see significant income reductions, then only at the end of the day the Government can step in; that is what it is for."

Fellow Scot, Lord Lamont, the former Conservative Chancellor, called for the Government to continue its furlough scheme in a tapered manner.

He told the same programme: "The key point is actually to get the recovery going and to make sure that you don't obstruct it.

"And the key thing is to continue, probably on a tapered basis, with some of the assistance to industry, and carry on with that until the recovery actually gets a grip and is self-sustaining."

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has accepted that the current rate of taxpayer subsidy, £8 billion in the first month, was “not sustainable”. However, he has made clear there will not be a cliff-edge and that he is figuring a way to “wind down” the scheme. This seems a clear signal about the introduction of some kind of tapering operation.