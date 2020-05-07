LABOUR leader Keir Starmer has warned the Prime Minister to build a consensus with the Scottish Government before easing the lockdown in a “cautious” way – but has ruled out handing Nicola Sturgeon a veto on Boris Johnson's plans.

Sir Keir also warned that if different parts of the UK ease the lockdown at different speeds, it will cause problems over policing the remaining restrictions.

Speaking ahead of virtual public meetings in Glasgow and Fife, the new Labour leader backed calls for a cautious approach to coming out of the lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not be pressured into lifting lockdown restrictions prematurely, amid reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ease some of the measures on Sunday.

Sir Keir said he has a “strong preference” that all parts of the UK relax restrictions at the same time – but warned that no measures should be lifted until “we are sure that the infection rate is under control”.

He added: “That’s the approach we took going into lockdown and I think it’s the approach we should take coming out of lockdown. The priority has to be on protecting lives and the health of the population in Scotland and across the United Kingdom.

“The danger, if we don’t act as all four nations together, there are then different rules for different places – that makes it much more difficult to police any of the measures in place and if the restrictions are lifted in one area, which means people can travel across borders. It’s very hard how we could have separate regimes in different countries or regions.

“We should go cautiously, putting the protection of lives as the priority. If at all possible, it should be a four nations approach.”

Sir Keir has also pressed for Boris Johnson to have “very meaningful” input from the Scottish Government and other devolved administrations about his plans to lift the lockdown – but ruled out the First Minister being able to veto Mr Johnson’s plans.

He said: “It is very important that we build a national consensus about what happens next.

“If that is to happen, it does mean that the Prime Minister has got to involve the devolved administrations, the trade unions and civic society and opposition parties – in a very meaningful way.

“Having different approaches and rival strategies is not going to help. I’m not talking about a veto, but what I am saying is that it is my strong preference that the whole of the UK move as one on this.”