BORIS Johnson has insisted the UK Government will “advance with maximum caution" when it comes to easing the coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister told Cabinet colleagues this morning that nothing would be done which risked a second peak in the outbreak.

Ahead of a televised address to the country on Sunday evening setting out the next steps in the Government's response, Mr Johnson warned that he would not hesitate to tighten the rules again if required.

Despite his insistence there appears to be growing tensions over the approach on easing the lockdown between London and Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon made clear that media reports about lifting restrictions contained details that had not been discussed with the Scottish Government or, as far as she knew, with other devolved administrations.

These included allowing picnics, rambling and extended exercise outdoors as it is

She disclosed that the PM had requested a call with the leaders of the devolved governments later today.

Downing St stressed that it “makes sense” that the four nations of the UK having entered the lockdown together should leave it together and the PM’s spokesman noted: “We agree the only circumstances where there should be divergence is when there is evidence that supports it."

After today’s Cabinet meeting, it is thought there will be another one on Sunday to sign off a 50-page or so document, that is expected to be published on Monday when Mr Johnson is due to give a Commons statement to MPs.

A meeting of Whitehall’s emergency Cobra committee, chaired by the PM, and attended via video-link by, among others, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, is also due on Sunday before Mr Johnson’s national address.

As speculation intensifies about precisely what measures could be eased, Mr Johnson’s spokesman made clear that any easing would be very limited.

Referring to today’s Cabinet meeting, he explained: "The Prime Minister said that in considering whether there could be any easement in the existing guidelines that we are not going to do anything that risks a second peak.

"We will advance with maximum caution in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

"We will be guided at every step by the science and the data and we will closely track the impact of any easing of the social distancing measures and will not hesitate to tighten the rules if required."

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson’s phone-call with opposition leaders about the approach to tackling coronavirus was "constructive".

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: "This afternoon, Keir Starmer and other opposition leaders were briefed over the phone by the Prime Minister about the coronavirus pandemic. The call was constructive.

"During the call, the Labour leader stressed the importance of securing a national consensus on the next phase of the Government's response to the coronavirus.

"He also reiterated the seven principles that he wants the Government to consider when planning for the next phase, including safety at work and preventing a cliff-edge to the job protection scheme.

"All sides agreed to further briefings over the weekend," added the spokesman.