A young boxer was forced to reassure family and friends that he is still alive after a picture of him was wrongly used in a BBC montage of people who had died from Covid-19.

Rhys McCole posted on social media last night after he and his family were inundated with messages from people asking for his welfare, following the report on Reporting Scotland.

During BBC Scotland's 6.30pm programme, the youngster's face was featured in amongst a list of people who had died from coronavirus.

He was pictured next to Janice Graham, who was also from Greenock, and was the first Scottish NHS worker to die from Covid-19.

The footage has since been removed from BBC iPlayer.

Rhys posted on Twitter: “Thanks to everyone for their messages. Despite BBCScotlandNews reporting and putting a picture of me on television. Saying that I have died of COVID-19, I am actually ALIVE and well.

“My thoughts go to all those that have lost loved ones #bbcnews.”

The montage was featured in a package by health correspondent Fiona Walker, who said in her voiceover: "Each one of these faces is a life lost to Covid-19 in Scotland.

"Their deaths are not data. Each one is a life story."

Rhys said his gran was 'horrified' at the blunder, while his mother 'can't get over it'.

Scores of people began demanding an apology from the media giant, with some calling the mistake 'disgusting'.

One friend wrote: "I actually said to my wife that I knew that guy and instantly came on here to check you’d posted today."

Several members of his family attempted to get in touch with the broadcaster, with numerous emails, calls and tweets being sent in an attempt to get a reply and an apology.

But Rhys did not hear from BBC Scotland until Friday afternoon, over 18 hours after it was first broadcast.

News editor Howard Simpson contacted Rhys via email, and said: "Rhys, I wanted to email you to apologise for an error in our output.

"As you are acutely aware, we included a picture of you in a graphic last night in our report on Covid-19.

"I'm afraid this was a genuine production mistake - and as soon as it was noticed we replaced it.

"On behalf of BBC Scotland News I can only apologise for the hurt this may have caused you and your family.

"Be assured we take accuracy very seriously and we have reinforced our process to ensure this."