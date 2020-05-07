AROUND five people a day are being seen at Covid hubs across Scotland as demand for the service declines.

A report by Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed the attendance levels for the assessment centres for the first time.

Between March 23 and May 3, a total of 7,796 people were assessed by clinicians at a Covid-19 hub, or through video calls and home visits.

The report added that an average of 180 people a day have been using the service over the past two weeks.

There are just over 40 Covid-19 assessment centres and hubs now in place across Scotland, meaning there are fewer than five patients a day for each site.

The network was launched in March in order to create a community-based triage service for people experiencing possible coronavirus symptoms, while freeing up GP practices to focus on non-Covid care.

Since March 23, anyone calling the NHS 24 111 helpline because they are worried about having the infection can be transferred to the Covid hubs for telephone consultation.

If their illness is considered serious enough they are given an appointment to attend one of the assessment centres where their condition will be reviewed by a clinician, who may refer them to hospital.

The report shows that roughly 10-20 per cent of callers referred for telephone triage are ultimately given an appointment for a Covid-19 centre.

The number of Covid-related calls to the 111 service peaked at more than 2000 a day between March 28 and April 9, but is now averaging around 1200 to 1300 a day.

Patients are not routinely tested for the virus at assessment centres, but the Scottish Government has said a sample of patients with mild to moderate symptoms have been invited for a test as part of its community surveillance efforts.

The report does not say how many tests have been carried out through the Covid hubs, however.

The report also reveals for the first time that 36 babies and children aged under five in Scotland had tested positive for the virus by May 4, from a total of 12,266 positive cases.

Prevalence was highest for those aged 85 and older, however, with three in every 200 people in this age group known to have contracted the virus.

Covid-19 was slightly more likely to be diagnosed in Scots from the most deprived part of Scotland.

According to the data, 23% of cases were detected among the poorest fifth of the population, compared to 19% from the most affluent fifth.

The report states: "There are a number of factors that could affect the trend in confirmed cases by deprivation, including the geographical spread of the infection and the underlying health of the population."

There is currently no data on mortality for Scotland, but a report by the Office for National Statistics found that people from poorer areas in England and Wales were twice as likely to die from Covid.

Risk factors which increase the likelihood of serious complications from the disease - such as respiratory and heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity - are more common in deprived communities.

The report also reveals for the first time that a total of 495 patients had been admitted to intensive care in Scotland with Covid by May 3. The majority - 272 - were aged between 45 and 64, and 71% were male.

Despite the disease being most prevalent among older Scots, there were just 36 ICU admissions for those aged 75 and older - including four aged 85 or more - compared to a total of 45 for those aged 15 to 44.

The report states: "The age distribution for COVID-19 ICU population is not dissimilar to the age distribution seen in other countries.

"Critically ill older patients may also receive less invasive life support treatments and these will often be delivered outwith ICUs."

Around half of patients admitted to ICU with Covid in England, Wales and Northern Ireland died, but there is currently no equivalent data on outcomes for Scotland.

Other details such as the ethnicity, obesity and deprivation status of Covid ICU patients in Scotland is also yet to be published. PHS said this is being compiled and will be published soon.