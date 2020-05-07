A CONSIPRACY theory that Alex Salmond was the victim of a plot by the SNP and Scottish Government officials is believed by almost one third of pro-independence voters, a new poll has shown.

The former First Minister was acquitted of all 13 charges against him after being accused of sexual misconduct by nine women.

After he cleared his name, Mr Salmond appealed to supporters, saying there was “certain evidence I would have liked to have seen led in the trial”, but he added “for a variety of reasons, we were not able to do so”.

"At some point, that information, the facts and that evidence will see the light of day," he added.

A poll by Panelbase, commissioned by Stewart Campbell from the Wings Over Scotland website, asked 1,086 people whether they believed “as has been suggested by some commentators, that there was a conspiracy involving senior SNP figures and Scottish civil servants to have Alex Salmond convicted of crimes he was found innocent of?”

In total, only 21% of those asked said yes, 38% said no – while 40% said they didn’t know.

But of SNP voters, 30% agreed the conspiracy is real, 29% said no and 41% did not know. For those who backed independence referendum in 2014, 30% said yes, 29% said no and 41% said they didn’t know.

Former SNP Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has suggested there was an “orchestrated campaign” against Mr Salmond and claimed that “dark forces” were at work during the trial.

Moment after Mr Salmond was acquitted, Mr MacAskill called for "resignations".

