Nicola Sturgeon has officially extended Scotland's lockdown for another three weeks.
But opinion has been split on whether the Scottish Government has made the right decision to further the lockdown, or whether they should begin to ease restrictions to allow people more freedom to visit family and exercise.
There are widespread reports that the Prime Minister will move to ease some restrictions from next week, while the "stay at home" slogan could be dropped.
There are increasing signs of strain between the UK Government and devolved administrations over plans to ease the lockdown.
