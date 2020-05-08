MORE than 370,000 jobs have been saved in Scotland by the Chancellor’s furlough scheme, a new study has found.

Rishi Sunak’s job retention scheme, where the Government pays 80% of employees’ salaries if they are furloughed, has prevented 374,000 redundancies according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Across the UK they estimate 4 million redundancies have been avoided, however the professional HR body has warned that changes to the scheme are essential to prevent permanent redundancies.

According to the CIPD, Scottish employers have furloughed 58% of their staff on average, but if they had not had the job retention scheme, around 34% of the workforce would have been made redundant. This works out at around 15% of the total Scottish workforce losing their jobs.

Their survey of more than 1000 employers, 141 of them Scottish, also found the majority back calls to extend the programme and make it more flexible to allow short-term working. More than half of those asked wanted an extension until September.

It comes after the Chancellor said the scheme would be scaled back from July, prompting concern from employers and opposition politicians that it could lead to the economy “falling off a cliff-edge”.

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “This survey very clearly shows the importance of the Government’s intervention, with over 374,000 redundancies prevented as a direct result of the Job Retention Scheme.

“That being said, to prevent permanent redundancies the UK, the Government needs to look ahead and consider changes to the support it is providing to businesses. Our survey shows Scottish employers back both an extension to the Job Retention Scheme and increased flexibility to allow some short-time working, enabling organisations to bring back workers from furlough gradually while rebuilding their business.

“This will become increasingly important as we look towards the next phase of this crisis, and will help avoid the current scheme simply becoming a waiting room for unemployment.”

Peter Cheese, head of the CIPD wrote to Mr Sunak three weeks ago warning that if he did not adapt the scheme, it could act as a “waiting room” for unemployment.

Kate Forbes, Scottish Finance Secretary and Fiona Hyslop, Economy Secretary, wrote a joint letter to Mr Sunak today calling for assurances that Scottish firms would not be disadvantaged when the scheme ends.

They said that while they welcome his assurances “ there will not be a cliff edge to this support ending....we share the concerns raised about the uncertainty this brings.

“The JRS is an essential lifeline for employers and employees, alongside the other schemes that have been put in place by both the UK Government and the Scottish Government. We understand that the support will need to be scaled back over time, but it is imperative that is done in a carefully considered way, and reflects the economic priorities of each of the four nations and the different sectors of our economies. The ability to stagger the closure of the scheme may be beneficial in considering how we safely exit the restrictions currently in place.”

Meanwhile the Scottish Conservatives said the survey was evidence that the Chancellor’s plan was a success.

Jackson Carlaw, leader of the party, said: “We needed a major UK-wide response to this crisis to save our economy and protect jobs.

“This survey shows the Chancellor delivered exactly that.

“We all appreciate that this is a public health crisis, which has cost thousands of people their lives and left many more bereft.

“But it’s also an economic emergency...Thankfully, the UK Government stepped in when workers needed it the most.”